Union Omaha scored two goals late in the first half then held off a Northern Colorado charge for a 3-2 win at Werner Park on Saturday.

The Owls (2-1-2) had a 3-0 lead after Noe Meza's second goal of the match in the 56th minute. But despite playing the final 75-plus minutes short a player after Stefan Lukic's red card, Hailstorm (1-1-2) closed to 3-2 behind two goals by Trevor Amann.

Junior Palacios put the Owls on the board in the 35th minute, and Meza scored in the third extra minute before halftime.

Omaha will travel to Richmond next to play at 4 p.m. Friday.

Union Omaha (2-1-2) ............ 2 1 — 3

Northern Colorado (1-1-2) .... 0 2 — 2

Goals: O, Palacios, Meza 2. NC, Amann 2.