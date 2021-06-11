 Skip to main content
Union Omaha ready for first home match since April 24
SOCCER

Union Omaha ready for first home match since April 24

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life.  Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Union Omaha's coach knows his players will feel rejuvenated by their return home Saturday following a six-match road swing.

The Owls are in first place in the USL League One standings and they'll get to play in front of their home fans for the first time since April 24. They host New England Revolution II at 7 p.m. Saturday at Werner Park.

They're fired up, according to coach Jay Mims. But an intense 90-minute match might also expose that they're still a bit road weary.

"I think we'll still have to grind it out this Saturday — we'll have to manage it," Mims said. "But by next week we'll see the benefits of, oh yeah, we're home."

It was just 10 days ago that the club earned a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC II in a match that was played in Arizona. The players didn't even have time to practice once they got home — they promptly left for a bus trip to Madison. After defeating Forward Madison FC 2-1 Sunday, they traveled back by bus on an overnight trek.

Thursday marked the Owls' first full training session this week, but even that workout had its limitations on a sunny, scorching morning at Werner Park.

"You have to have that balance of recovering, giving them days off and not training," Mims said. "But you have to be careful because if you don't train enough, you ask, are you behind now tactically? Or are you behind physically because you're less fit?"

He and his staff have been trying to properly manage the players' workloads over the last month. That should become easier now that the schedule normalizes.

After Saturday's match against New England II, the Owls won't take the field again for a week. They'll play at Richmond on June 19. Then it's three straight home games over a four-week stretch.

All matches will be carried on ESPN Plus.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

