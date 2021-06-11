Union Omaha ready for first home match since April 24

Union Omaha's coach knows his players will feel rejuvenated by their return home Saturday following a six-match road swing.

The Owls are in first place in the USL League One standings and they'll get to play in front of their home fans for the first time since April 24. They host New England Revolution II at 7 p.m. Saturday at Werner Park.

They're fired up, according to coach Jay Mims. But an intense 90-minute match might also expose that they're still a bit road weary.

"I think we'll still have to grind it out this Saturday — we'll have to manage it," Mims said. "But by next week we'll see the benefits of, oh yeah, we're home."

It was just 10 days ago that the club earned a 1-1 draw against Toronto FC II in a match that was played in Arizona. The players didn't even have time to practice once they got home — they promptly left for a bus trip to Madison. After defeating Forward Madison FC 2-1 Sunday, they traveled back by bus on an overnight trek.

Thursday marked the Owls' first full training session this week, but even that workout had its limitations on a sunny, scorching morning at Werner Park.