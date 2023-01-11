Union Omaha releases its 2023 schedule

Union Omaha released its USL League One regular-season schedule Wednesday, which kicks off in March and features 16 home matches — including two at UNO's Caniglia Field.

The Owls, league champs in 2021 and 2022 quarterfinalists, begin their quest for a fourth straight playoff appearance when they host Forward Madison on March 26 at Caniglia. Their first match at Werner Park will be April 29.

Every USL League One team will make at least one trip to Werner, including two clubs in their first USL season: Lexington Sporting Club (Aug. 2) and One Knox SC (June 21).

Tickets are available at tickets.unionomaha.com or through the Werner Park ticket office (402-738-5100). Tickets for the Owls’ first two matches at Caniglia Field will be available later.

March: 26, vs. Forward Madison (Caniglia Field), 2 p.m.

April: 1, at One Knox, 6 p.m. 8, at Central Valley Fuego, 9 p.m. 15, vs. North Carolina (Caniglia), 2 p.m. 19, at Charlotte, 6 p.m. 29. vs. Northern Colorado, 7 p.m.

May: 5, at Richmond, 6 p.m. 20, at Chattanooga, 6:30 p.m. 24, vs. Greenville. 27, vs. Forward Madison.

June: 3, at Charlotte, 4 p.m. 10, at Greenville, 6 p.m. 21, vs. One Knox, 7 p.m. 24, vs. South Georgia, 7 p.m.

July: 1, at Central Valley Fuego, 9 p.m. 8, vs. Richmond, 7 p.m. 15, at Northern Colorado, 8 p.m. 22, at Lexington, 6 p.m. 29, vs. South Georgia, 7 p.m.

August: 2, vs. Lexington Sporting Club, 7 p.m. 5, vs. One Knox, 7 p.m. 12, at Northern Colorado, 8 p.m. 19, vs. Chattanooga, 7 p.m. 26, at Greenville, 6 p.m.

September: 6, vs. North Carolina, 7 p.m. 9, vs. Richmond, 7 p.m. 16, at Chattanooga, 6:30 p.m. 23, vs. Central Valley Fuego, 7 p.m. 29, at North Carolina, 6 p.m.

October: 4, vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m. 7, at South Georgia, 6:30 p.m. 14, at Forward Madison, 6 p.m.

Photos: Union Omaha faces Greenville Triumph for USL League One championship