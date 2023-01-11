Union Omaha releases its 2023 schedule

Union Omaha released its USL League One regular-season schedule Wednesday, which kicks off in March and features 16 home matches — including two at UNO's Caniglia Field.
The Owls, league champs in 2021 and 2022 quarterfinalists, begin their quest for a fourth straight playoff appearance when they host Forward Madison on March 26 at Caniglia. Their first match at Werner Park will be April 29.
Every USL League One team will make at least one trip to Werner, including two clubs in their first USL season: Lexington Sporting Club (Aug. 2) and One Knox SC (June 21).
Tickets are available at
tickets.unionomaha.com or through the Werner Park ticket office (402-738-5100). Tickets for the Owls’ first two matches at Caniglia Field will be available later.
March: 26, vs. Forward Madison (Caniglia Field), 2 p.m. April: 1, at One Knox, 6 p.m. 8, at Central Valley Fuego, 9 p.m. 15, vs. North Carolina (Caniglia), 2 p.m. 19, at Charlotte, 6 p.m. 29. vs. Northern Colorado, 7 p.m. May: 5, at Richmond, 6 p.m. 20, at Chattanooga, 6:30 p.m. 24, vs. Greenville. 27, vs. Forward Madison. June: 3, at Charlotte, 4 p.m. 10, at Greenville, 6 p.m. 21, vs. One Knox, 7 p.m. 24, vs. South Georgia, 7 p.m. July: 1, at Central Valley Fuego, 9 p.m. 8, vs. Richmond, 7 p.m. 15, at Northern Colorado, 8 p.m. 22, at Lexington, 6 p.m. 29, vs. South Georgia, 7 p.m. August: 2, vs. Lexington Sporting Club, 7 p.m. 5, vs. One Knox, 7 p.m. 12, at Northern Colorado, 8 p.m. 19, vs. Chattanooga, 7 p.m. 26, at Greenville, 6 p.m. September: 6, vs. North Carolina, 7 p.m. 9, vs. Richmond, 7 p.m. 16, at Chattanooga, 6:30 p.m. 23, vs. Central Valley Fuego, 7 p.m. 29, at North Carolina, 6 p.m. October: 4, vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m. 7, at South Georgia, 6:30 p.m. 14, at Forward Madison, 6 p.m.
Photos: Union Omaha faces Greenville Triumph for USL League One championship
Union Omaha celebrates their USL League One championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd for a USL League One championship match watch during the second half of Union Omaha's win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha fans celebrate a goal during the second half of a USL League One championship match win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Jason Mims gives instructions against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha fans chant during the second half of the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd for a USL League One championship match watch during the second half of Union Omaha's win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Jason Mims smiles during the final moments of their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha reacts as the final whistle blows during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha celebrates a USL League One championship match win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Jason Mims carries the game ball after a USL League One championship match win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Evan Conway scores on a header against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha celebrates Evan Conway’s goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst blows a kiss after scoring a first half goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst celebrates his first half goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha players jump on Greg Hurst after his first half goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans check out merchandise before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A owl sticker graces a drum before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of Omaha Parliament chant before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Omaha Parliament chant before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Omaha Parliament chant before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!