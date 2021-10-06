 Skip to main content
Union Omaha rolls to win over Fort Lauderdale CF
SOCCER

Hurst, Conway, Boyce

Union Omaha's Greg Hurst, Evan Conway and Devin Boyce celebrate Conway's goal against Fort Lauderdale CF.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life.  Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Union Omaha scored four goals for the second consecutive match, cruising to a 4-1 victory over Fort Lauderdale CF Wednesday night at Werner Park.

The Owls (12-3-8) were coming off a 4-0 win at South Georgia Tormenta FC on Friday. They continued their scoring ways five days later.

Fort Lauderdale (7-12-6) actually took a 1-0 lead in the 24th minute Wednesday. But it was all Union Omaha from there.

Forward Evan Conway, who recorded a hat trick Friday, tied the match at 1-1 with a shot from just outside the 6-yard box in the 35th minute. Forward Greg Hurst put the Owls ahead 2-1 in the 43rd minute.

Second-half goals from midfielder Devin Boyce (in the 49th minute) and Hurst (58th minute) put the game away. Hurst now has a team-high 11 goals on the season.

With the win, Union Omaha remains in first place in the USL League One standings. The Owls are scheduled to host Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

