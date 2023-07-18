KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dion Acoff scored in stoppage time to give Union Omaha a 2-1 win over One Knoxville on Tuesday night.
The match was 1-1 for most of the night before the Owls got the game-winner in the closing moments of stoppage time. Luis Gil touched a pass to Acoff, who delivered a low shot from about 15 yards out into the goal.
Knoxville scored its goal in the 11th minute before Omaha tied it four minutes later as Junior Palacios blasted a free kick from 25 yards out past the Knoxville goalie.
Omaha received a red card in the 82nd minute. But despite being a man down, Acoff got the winner.
Omaha and Knoxville each entered Tuesday with 22 points in the USL One standings. The victory moved Omaha into a tie for sixth place.
Omaha next plays at Lexington SC at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Omaha (6-4-7)...........1 1—2 At Knoxville (5-7-7)...1 0—1 Goals: O, Palacios, Acoff; K, Fernandez
Here's a look at how Union Omaha won the USL League One championship in the Owls' second season.
Photos: Union Omaha faces Greenville Triumph for USL League One championship
Union Omaha celebrates their USL League One championship on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd for a USL League One championship match watch during the second half of Union Omaha's win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha fans celebrate a goal during the second half of a USL League One championship match win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Jason Mims gives instructions against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha fans chant during the second half of the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A record crowd for a USL League One championship match watch during the second half of Union Omaha's win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Jason Mims smiles during the final moments of their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha reacts as the final whistle blows during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha celebrates a USL League One championship match win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Jason Mims carries the game ball after a USL League One championship match win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Evan Conway scores on a header against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha celebrates Evan Conway’s goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst blows a kiss after scoring a first half goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst celebrates his first half goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Union Omaha players jump on Greg Hurst after his first half goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans check out merchandise before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
A owl sticker graces a drum before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of Omaha Parliament chant before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Omaha Parliament chant before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Members of the Omaha Parliament chant before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
