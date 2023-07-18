KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Dion Acoff scored in stoppage time to give Union Omaha a 2-1 win over One Knoxville on Tuesday night.

The match was 1-1 for most of the night before the Owls got the game-winner in the closing moments of stoppage time. Luis Gil touched a pass to Acoff, who delivered a low shot from about 15 yards out into the goal.

Knoxville scored its goal in the 11th minute before Omaha tied it four minutes later as Junior Palacios blasted a free kick from 25 yards out past the Knoxville goalie.

Omaha received a red card in the 82nd minute. But despite being a man down, Acoff got the winner.

Omaha and Knoxville each entered Tuesday with 22 points in the USL One standings. The victory moved Omaha into a tie for sixth place.

Omaha next plays at Lexington SC at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Omaha (6-4-7)...........1 1—2

At Knoxville (5-7-7)...1 0—1

Goals: O, Palacios, Acoff; K, Fernandez

Photos: Union Omaha faces Greenville Triumph for USL League One championship