Alexis Souahy scored two minutes into stoppage time as Union Omaha edged South Georgia 3-2 Saturday night at Werner Park.
After a Union Omaha corner kick, the ball bounced just outside the box, where Conor Doyle skied a pass into the box. After a failed header attempt, the ball bounced to Souahy, who fired it off his right foot and into the goal.
The Owls (7-5-7) also had goals from JP Scearce in the 31st minute and Steevan Dos Santos in the 50th minute. Union Omaha led 2-0, but Tormenta pulled even in the 77th minute.
The Owls host Lexington at 7 p.m. Thursday.
South Georgia (6-6-8)........0 2—2
At Union Omaha (7-5-7).....1 2—3
Goals: SG, Akoto, Akale. O, Scearce, Dos Santons, Souahy.