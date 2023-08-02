Union Omaha scored off a pair of set pieces en route to a 2-0 win over Lexington SC on Wednesday night at Werner Park.

Midway through the first half, Steevan Dos Santos headed home a corner kick to give the Owls (9-5-7) a 1-0 halftime lead. It was his fourth goal in six matches.

The Owls played with a two-goal lead nearly the entire second half after JP Scearce finished off a free kick lofted into the box in the 52nd minute.

Omaha now has 34 points in the League One standings and will play at home again at 7 p.m. Saturday against One Knoxville SC.

Lexington SC (4-11-6) ......... 0 0—0

At Union Omaha (9-5-7) ....... 1 1—2

Goals: UO, Dos Santos, Scearce.

