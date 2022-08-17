Union Omaha scores twice in second half to rally past Charlotte

Union Omaha erased a second-half deficit to earn a 2-1 win over Charlotte Independence on Wednesday night at Werner Park.

It was scoreless at halftime before Charlotte went in front on a penalty kick five minutes into the second half. But the Owls responded quickly.

Noe Meza put away a rebound 11 minutes after halftime to tie it. Meza also scored during Saturday's draw with Northern Colorado.

Then midway through the second half, Chavany Willis provided the winner, drilling a left-footed shot from 20 yards out to the back of the net.

It was a key win and key three points for the Owls as Charlotte is just behind Union Omaha in the USL League One standings. Omaha next will host North Carolina FC at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Charlotte (8-5-8) 0 1 — 1

At Union Omaha (7-2-10) 0 2 — 2

Goals: C, Bennett. O, Meza, Willis