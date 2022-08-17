 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Boyd & Charlies
topical
SOCCER

Union Omaha scores twice in second half to rally past Charlotte

  • Updated
  • 0

Union Omaha erased a second-half deficit to earn a 2-1 win over Charlotte Independence on Wednesday night at Werner Park.

It was scoreless at halftime before Charlotte went in front on a penalty kick five minutes into the second half. But the Owls responded quickly.

Noe Meza put away a rebound 11 minutes after halftime to tie it. Meza also scored during Saturday's draw with Northern Colorado.

Then midway through the second half, Chavany Willis provided the winner, drilling a left-footed shot from 20 yards out to the back of the net.

It was a key win and key three points for the Owls as Charlotte is just behind Union Omaha in the USL League One standings. Omaha next will host North Carolina FC at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Charlotte (8-5-8) 0 1 — 1

People are also reading…

At Union Omaha (7-2-10) 0 2 — 2

Goals: C, Bennett. O, Meza, Willis

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA avoids scheduling games on Election Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert