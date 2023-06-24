Union Omaha scored a pair of goals late in the first half en route to a 2-0 win over South Georgia Tormenta on Saturday.

The Owls (4-3-7) controlled most of the match, with a 14-7 advantages in shots and a 3-1 edge in shots on target.

JP Scearce headed in a corner kick in the 42nd minute to give Union Omaha the 1-0 lead.

Five minutes into the first-half stoppage time, the Owls went ahead 2-0 on a South Georgia own goal.

The Owls will travel to Central Valley next Saturday.

South Georgia (4-7-3);0;0—0

Omaha (4-3-7);2;0—2

Goals: O, Scearce. SG, OG.