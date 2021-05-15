Union Omaha set to play on ESPN2 against Greenville Triumph SC

USL League One will feature its first nationally televised game Sunday, and Union Omaha gets a starring role in the marquee moment.

ESPN2 is set to carry the Owls' Sunday match at Greenville Triumph SC. The action begins at 3 p.m.

It's a showdown between the two teams that finished 1-2 in the league standings last year — they're also tied for first place this season after both have opened 2021 with a perfect 3-0 start.

The Triumph was in first at the end of last season and earned the championship after Union Omaha pulled out of the title game due to COVID-19 protocols. The Owls did beat Greenville 2-1 in the teams' only meeting last year.

So this budding rivalry should provide considerable intrigue Sunday.

Union Omaha has yet to allow a goal this year. Greeville's given up one, but it has a one-goal lead in goal differential over the Owls in this early stage. The two teams are scheduled to play again in Omaha in October.

USL last month announced this nationally televised debut of League One, a 3-year-old, 12-team, third-division league. It's part of a TV rights agreement that includes 18 nationally televised matches for USL Championship, the second-tier professional league.