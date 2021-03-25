Union Omaha sets friendly against Sporting KC II, affiliate of MLS club

Union Omaha will host Sporting KC II for an exhibition match April 17, one week before the Owls open their 2021 USL League One campaign.

The friendly against Sporting KC II is set to take place at 2 p.m. at Werner Park.

Sporting KC II competes in the USL Championship and is owned and operated by Sporting KC, the Major League Soccer club based in Kansas City. USL Championship is one tier below MLS and one tier above Union Omaha's USL League One.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Sporting KC II to Werner Park and test ourselves against such a strong team,” Union Omaha general manager Peter Marlette said in a statement. “It is sure to be a great day at the park for our fans and the perfect tune-up for our players before the League One season begins.”

Sporting KC II finished 12th in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference last year. The Sporting KC franchise signed 16-year-old Omaha native Ozzie Cisneros to its academy, so it’s possible he could be assigned to the affiliate squad to begin his professional career.