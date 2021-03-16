Union Omaha sets home opener for 2021 season

Union Omaha will play South Georgia Tormenta FC in its 2021 home opener on April 24 at Werner Park.

The Owls’ full schedule has not yet been released. But USL League One on Tuesday announced the first home match for all 12 of its third-division pro squads.

Last season, shortened by the pandemic, marked the inaugural campaign for Union Omaha, which ended up finishing in second place in the league standings. The Owls sold out all eight of their home matches in 2020 — although attendance was limited due to social distancing protocols.

Union Omaha’s still working to finalize its health and safety measures ahead of the 2021 season. USL League One announced in January that its teams would play a 28-game regular season schedule this year, with 14 home games apiece. The playoffs will take place in November.

The Owls also announced last week that they have added defender Blake Malone to the roster via a loan signing.

Malone, an Omaha native, was part of the Seattle Sounders FC academy before he played college ball at North Carolina. He’s currently under contract with Orange County SC in the USL Championship, but he’ll be loaned out to the Owls this season.

