Noe Meza scored two second-half goals Wednesday but it wasn't enough to help Union Omaha avoid another draw in a 3-3 tie with Greenville Triumph at Werner Park.

The Owls (2-1-5) and Greenville (3-5-2) were tied 1-1 at halftime before Meza scored in the 53rd and 70th minutes to give Union Omaha a 3-1 lead.

Greenville didn't take long to answer, getting goals from Devin Boyce in the 74th minute and Jacob Labovitz in the 77th minute to to tie the game.

The Owls have posted draws in four of their past five games, including three straight.

Union Omaha will host Forward Madison at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Greenville (3-5-2...........1 2-3

Union Omaha (2-1-5)....1 2-3

Goals: UO, Noe Meza 2, Pedro Dolabella. G, Leonardo Castro, Devin Boyce, Jacob Labovitz.

