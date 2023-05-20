CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Alexander Tejera scored off a header just more than two minutes into stoppage time on Saturday as Chattanooga salvaged a 3-3 tie with Union Omaha.

The Red Wolves (2-4-2) erased a one-goal deficit by scoring three times in a wild second half, which saw a combined five goals.

The Owls (2-1-4) had a 1-0 lead at halftime thanks to Pedro Dolabella's goal in the 21st minute. But Chattanooga tied the score eight minutes into the second half.

Union Omaha answered with an Alex Steinwascher goal in the 66th, but Chattanooga pulled even again at 2-2 on Ropapa Mensah's goal in the 73rd minute.

The Owls answered quickly, scoring in the next minute off the foot of Joe Gallardo.

But with the eight minutes of stoppage time tacked on, Union Omaha was unable to hold the lead again.

The Owls will host Greenville Triumph SC on Wednesday at 5 p.m.