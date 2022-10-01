Union Omaha settles for draw after North Carolina's late goal

CARY, N.C. — Union Omaha gave up a goal in the 82nd minute to settle for a 1-1 draw with North Carolina FC on Saturday.

Corey Hertzog gave the Owls a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute, but Oalex Anderson tied the match with less than 10 minutes to play.

Union (10-6-12) is in third place in the USL League One standings with 42 points. It returns to action next Saturday, hosting South Georgia Tormenta FC at Werner Park in their second-to-last match of the season.

Omaha (10-6-12) .................. 1 0—1

At North Carolina (8-14-6) .... 0 1—1

Goals: O, Hertzog NC, Anderson.