Union Omaha settles for draw after North Carolina's late goal

Here's a look at how Union Omaha won the USL League One championship in the Owls' second season.
CARY, N.C. — Union Omaha gave up a goal in the 82nd minute to settle for a 1-1 draw with North Carolina FC on Saturday.
Corey Hertzog gave the Owls a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute, but Oalex Anderson tied the match with less than 10 minutes to play.
Union (10-6-12) is in third place in the USL League One standings with 42 points. It returns to action next Saturday, hosting South Georgia Tormenta FC at Werner Park in their second-to-last match of the season.
Omaha (10-6-12) .................. 1 0—1 At North Carolina (8-14-6) .... 0 1—1 Goals: O, Hertzog NC, Anderson.
Photos: Union Omaha faces Greenville Triumph for USL League One championship
Union Omaha celebrates their USL League One championship on Saturday.
A record crowd for a USL League One championship match watch during the second half of Union Omaha's win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Union Omaha fans celebrate a goal during the second half of a USL League One championship match win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Jason Mims gives instructions against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Union Omaha fans chant during the second half of the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Jason Mims smiles during the final moments of their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Union Omaha reacts as the final whistle blows during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Union Omaha celebrates a USL League One championship match win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Jason Mims carries the game ball after a USL League One championship match win over Greenville Triumph SC on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Evan Conway scores on a header against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Union Omaha celebrates Evan Conway’s goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst blows a kiss after scoring a first half goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Union Omaha's Greg Hurst celebrates his first half goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Union Omaha players jump on Greg Hurst after his first half goal against Greenville Triumph SC during their USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Fans check out merchandise before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
A owl sticker graces a drum before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Members of Omaha Parliament chant before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Members of the Omaha Parliament chant before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
Members of the Omaha Parliament chant before Union Omaha faced Greenville Triumph SC in the USL League One championship match on Saturday.
