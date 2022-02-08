 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Union Omaha signs Lexington grad Yoskar Galvan-Mercado to pro contract
SOCCER

Yoskar Galvan-Mercado

Yoskar Galvan-Mercado played for Union Omaha last season on an academy contract, and now he'll continue with the Owls on a full pro contract.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Take a look at the All-Nebraska soccer teams through the years

Midfielder Yoskar Galvan-Mercado has signed a pro contract with Union Omaha.

Galvan-Mercado was on an academy contract with the Owls last season after he graduated from Lexington High School to preserve his college eligibility. But now he's chosen to fully turn pro with Omaha's USL League One team.

He can also continue his education through the league's partnership with Bellevue University.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this exciting process for Yoskar as he has a bright future ahead and his dream has become a reality,” Union Omaha coach Jay Mims said in a press release.

Galvan-Mercado helped lead Lexington to the Class B state championship match in spring 2021. He then made the All-Nebraska Class B first team.

In 2019 he played for a Union Omaha team in a USL academy tournament.

“I'm thankful and blessed to have the opportunity to sign my first professional contract,” Galvan-Mercado said in a statement. “It’s been my dream since I was a little kid, and I'm making this dream a reality. I can’t wait to be able to play in front of our amazing fanbase again."

