Union Omaha signs midfielder and forward

Union Omaha announced two new signings Friday, revealing it has agreed to terms with midfielder Conor Doyle and forward Greg Hurst.

Both Doyle and Hurt played for Chattanooga SC in USL League One last season.

Doyle actually started all but two matches for the Red Wolves the last two years. The 29-year-old is a one-time Creighton commit who ultimately decided to skip college in 2010 and instead start his professional career in England.

Hurst, 23, ranked second in League One last season with eight goals. Among the stops in the Scotland native’s young career was a four-year stint with St. Johnstone FC in the Scottish Premiership.

The 2021 USL League One season is set to begin in the spring. A schedule has not yet been released.

Union Omaha, playing its home games at Werner Park, finished in second place during its inaugural season in League One last year. The Owls previously announced that they planned to bring back 14 players from last season’s squad, including forward Evan Conway (six goals), midfielder Ethan Vanacore-Decker (six assists) and goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu.

