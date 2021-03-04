Union Omaha signs new goalkeeper

Union Omaha announced a new goalkeeper signee Thursday, adding a veteran who’s spent much of his professional career in Colombia.

Kevin Piedrahita, a 29-year-old originally from New York City, has agreed to join the club.

He’s the 15th member of the Owls’ 2021 roster. He joins Rashid Nuhu as the two goalkeepers on the squad.

Piedrahita’s most recent stint in Colombia’s first division came with Club La Equidad Seguros.

“Kevin brings plenty of experience to our team and I am excited for him to begin his Union Omaha journey,” Union Omaha coach, Jay Mims said. “He has played at a very high level and brings a great deal of maturity and discipline to the club. I am thrilled to have another top-class goalkeeper join us.”

The Owls finished second in the USL League One standings during their debut campaign in 2020.

They’re set to begin the 2021 regular season in May. League One plans to conduct a 28-game slate, capped by a six-team playoff in November. But the full schedule has yet to be announced. Union Omaha plays its home matches at Werner Park.