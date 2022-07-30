 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
SOCCER

Union Omaha snaps scoreless streak with draw against Chattanooga

  • Updated
  • 0

Chavany Willis scored in the third minute of stoppage time Saturday as Union Omaha salvaged a point with a 1 -1 draw against Chattanooga at Werner Park.

The Red Wolves (6-8-4) were playing down a man after Pedro Hernandez's red card in the 66th minute, and Willis took advantage to snap a scoreless streak of more than 270 minutes for the Owls (5-2-9).

Chattanooga led for most of the match after Hernandez scored in the 20th minute.

Next up for Omaha will be a match next Saturday at Central Valley.

Chattanooga (6-8-4) ........ 1  0—1

At Union Omaha (5-2-9) ... 0  1—1

Goals: C, Hernandez. O, Willis.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Union Omaha earns draw with Greenville Triumph

Union Omaha earns draw with Greenville Triumph

Through two rematches, Union Omaha hasn't generated the offense it had against Greenville Triumph in last year's USL League One championship. The Owls earned a draw with Greenville on Saturday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert