Union Omaha snaps scoreless streak with draw against Chattanooga

Chavany Willis scored in the third minute of stoppage time Saturday as Union Omaha salvaged a point with a 1 -1 draw against Chattanooga at Werner Park.

The Red Wolves (6-8-4) were playing down a man after Pedro Hernandez's red card in the 66th minute, and Willis took advantage to snap a scoreless streak of more than 270 minutes for the Owls (5-2-9).

Chattanooga led for most of the match after Hernandez scored in the 20th minute.

Next up for Omaha will be a match next Saturday at Central Valley.

Chattanooga (6-8-4) ........ 1 0—1

At Union Omaha (5-2-9) ... 0 1—1

Goals: C, Hernandez. O, Willis.