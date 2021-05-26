 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Union Omaha suffers first loss of season, fall to Forward Madison FC
0 comments
SOCCER

Union Omaha suffers first loss of season, fall to Forward Madison FC

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life.  Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Union Omaha suffered its first loss of the season, falling 1-0 at Forward Madison FC Wednesday night.

The Owls (3-1-1) gave up the match-winning goal in the 58th minute. And they couldn't battle back to produce an equalizer.

Union Omaha ended up with 11 shots on the night, but none of those forced a save from the Forward Madison keeper.

The Owls, who're in the middle of a six-game road trip, won their first three matches of the season. They recorded a 1-1 draw at first-place Greenville Triumph SC on May 16. And now they'll have a week to try to bounce back.

They're set to play at Toronto FC II next Wednesday. A rematch at Forward Madison (2-0-1) is scheduled for June 6.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron shines in the Lakers win over the Suns

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert