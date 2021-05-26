Union Omaha suffers first loss of season, fall to Forward Madison FC

Union Omaha suffered its first loss of the season, falling 1-0 at Forward Madison FC Wednesday night.

The Owls (3-1-1) gave up the match-winning goal in the 58th minute. And they couldn't battle back to produce an equalizer.

Union Omaha ended up with 11 shots on the night, but none of those forced a save from the Forward Madison keeper.

The Owls, who're in the middle of a six-game road trip, won their first three matches of the season. They recorded a 1-1 draw at first-place Greenville Triumph SC on May 16. And now they'll have a week to try to bounce back.

They're set to play at Toronto FC II next Wednesday. A rematch at Forward Madison (2-0-1) is scheduled for June 6.

