Union Omaha to face USL League One newcomer North Carolina FC

Union Omaha will face off against North Carolina FC for the first time on Saturday.

North Carolina is the USL League One newcomer in 2021 — the club had spent the previous three seasons in the second-division USL Championship before moving to the third-tier league to increase an emphasis on youth development.

The first year here has been challenging for North Carolina (4-10-4). It's currently in last place in the USL League One standings, although it's performed better of late. The club started the season 0-6-1. It's recorded a win and a draw in its last two outings.

The Owls (8-2-7) were in North Carolina's shoes as the new face in League One last year, although the 2020 season was Union Omaha's inaugural year as a club. The Owls ended up finishing second last season.

Saturday's match is set to begin at 6 p.m. on ESPN Plus.

