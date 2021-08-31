Union Omaha to play a game at Creighton's Morrison Stadium

Union Omaha is moving downtown for one night in September.

The Owls announced Tuesday that their Sept. 25 match against FC Tucson will be played at Morrison Stadium on Creighton's campus. The game is set to begin at 7 p.m.

Union Omaha's home stadium, Werner Park, will be hosting a Triple-A series between the Storm Chasers and the Indianapolis Indians that week. The Storm Chasers' season was originally supposed to end on Sept. 19 — but in July, 10 games were officially added to the minor league baseball schedule.

Owls season ticket holders and Omaha-Tucson single-game ticket purchasers will soon receive emailed instructions to access digital tickets for the match at Morrison. Fans interested in buying tickets can contact the Creighton ticket office or visit https://am.ticketmaster.com/creighton/Union.

The match on CU's campus will serve as a homecoming for two players. Union Omaha midfielder Connor Doyle turned pro in 2010 after one spring semester with the Jays. FC Tucson defender Noah Franke played four seasons at Creighton from 2014 to 2017.

