Union Omaha upsets MLS' Minnesota United at US Open Cup

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Union Omaha did it again.

It upset Minnesota United FC 2-1 in the Round of 16 Wednesday in U.S. Open Cup as the third-division Owls secured another win over an MLS club en route to the quarterfinal of the tournament that began with over 100 teams. Omaha will face Sporting Kansas City, which defeated the Houston Dynamo 2-1 Wednesday, in the next round.

In April, Omaha defeated the Chicago Fire in penalty kicks at Soldier Field, becoming the first USL League One team to defeat an MLS side in the tournament. And it became the first USL League One team to advance to the Round of 16 after edging Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC in the Round of 32.

“We're one game away from being one of the eight teams in North America to be in this tournament that started with, you know, hundreds of teams,” coach Jay Mims said Tuesday. “And I think the guys can sniff that and smell that and be like, ‘Man, we're in a really special group right now.”

Similar to their win over the Fire, the Owls had to come back.

Sixth minutes in, Minnesota scored the opening goal when Franco Fragapane found Adrien Hunou just outside the penalty box. Hunou slotted it under the right foot of keeper Rashid Nuhu and into the back of the net.

And Minnesota almost went up 2-0, when Luis Amarilla had Nuhu beat and tried to slip it into the net, but it was saved off the goal line by Emir Alihodžić.

Minnesota dominated possession throughout the game, holding onto the ball 73% of the time and doubling the amount of shots the Owls attempted (16-8).

But the Owls capitalized on their few scoring chances.

In stoppage time of the first half, Nuhu cleared the ball out on a goal kick deep on the right side. Midfielder JP Scearce went up uncontested and headed the ball forward in the path of Hugo Kametani, who shot near-post and scored to level the game 1-1 entering halftime.

And in the 51st minute, Union Omaha scored the winner. After a cross from the right side of the attack was misheaded by Minnesota, it set up Joe Brito with space outside the penalty box to chest it down then volley it into the top of the net.

Minnesota had its opportunities in the final minutes to send the game to overtime, too.

Its best opportunity came from a corner which curled just outside the 18-yard box when D.J Taylor rifled a left-footed curving volley, which hit the crossbar and bounced back out into play.

And in the waning moments of the five minutes of stoppage time with its last attacking chance, Minnesota's cross from the left side of the field sailed high, long and out of bounds past the end line as the referee blew the final whistle, securing another upset of an MLS side for the third-year club.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.