Union Omaha will open USL League One title defense in April

Coming off a USL League One championship, Union Omaha announced its regular-season schedule for 2022.

The Owls will host 15 matches as part of the 30-match slate, the longest in USL League One history.

The defending champs kick off at Forward Madison on April 9 with their first match at Werner Park on April 23 against league newcomer Central Valley Fuego FC.

Every USL League One team will make at least one trip to Werner. Start times for the matches will be announced later, but season tickets and miniplans are available through UnionOmaha.com or the Werner Park ticket office (402-738-5100).

Schedule

April 9: at Madison

April 16: at South Georgia

April 23: vs. Central Valley

April 30: at Charlotte

May 14: at Richmond

May 25: vs. Charlotte

May 28: vs. Northern Colorado

June 4: at Chattanooga

June 11: at Tucson