 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
Union Omaha will open USL League One title defense in April
0 comments
SOCCER

Union Omaha will open USL League One title defense in April

  • Updated
  • 0

Omaha South and Lincoln Southwest face off for a state title.

Coming off a USL League One championship, Union Omaha announced its regular-season schedule for 2022.

The Owls will host 15 matches as part of the 30-match slate, the longest in USL League One history.

The defending champs kick off at Forward Madison on April 9 with their first match at Werner Park on April 23 against league newcomer Central Valley Fuego FC.

Every USL League One team will make at least one trip to Werner. Start times for the matches will be announced later, but season tickets and miniplans are available through UnionOmaha.com or the Werner Park ticket office (402-738-5100).

Schedule

April 9: at Madison

April 16: at South Georgia

April 23: vs. Central Valley

April 30: at Charlotte

May 14: at Richmond

May 25: vs. Charlotte

May 28: vs. Northern Colorado

June 4: at Chattanooga

June 11: at Tucson

June 18: at Greenville

June 25: at South Georgia

July 1: at Charlotte

July 9: at North Carolina

July 16: vs. Tucson

July 23: at Greenville

July 26: at Madison

July 30: vs. Chattanooga

Aug. 6: at Central Valley

Aug. 13: vs. Northern Colorado

Aug. 20: vs. North Carolina

Aug. 27: at Richmond

Aug. 31: vs. Madison

Sept. 3: vs. Chattanooga

Sept. 11: at Tucson

Sept. 14: vs. Richmond

Sept. 17: vs. Greenville

Sept. 21: at Northern Colorado

Oct. 8: vs. South Georgia

Oct. 15: vs. Central Valley

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Unvaccinated Cole Beasley blames 'rules' as he's forced out of key Bills game with COVID

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert