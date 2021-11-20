 Skip to main content
Union Omaha wins first USL League One title in Owls' second season
SOCCER

Union Omaha wins first USL League One title in Owls' second season

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life.  Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Evan Conway and Greg Hurst scored first-half goals as Union Omaha defeated Greenville Triumph SC 3-0 on Saturday to win the USL League One championship in just the club's second year.

The Owls not only held strong despite playing a man down for the final 18 minutes but also scored during added time, sending the league final record crowd of 5,221 at Werner Park into a frenzy.

Union Omaha (16-5-9) started strong, with several dangerous chances and Conway's goal in the first seven minutes. The Owls outshot Greenville (13-7-9) 11-4 in the first half with a 3-0 advantage in shots on target. Greenville settled in in the second half, especially taking advantage of Conway earning his second yellow in the 77th minute.

But Otieno Omondi scored in the 92nd minute to seal the win for Union Omaha.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com.

