SOCCER

Union Omaha's Rashid Nuhu named USL League One goalkeeper of the year

Here's a look at how Union Omaha won the USL League One championship in the Owls' second season.

Union Omaha's Rashid Nuhu was named USL League One goalkeeper of the year, the league announced Monday.

In his third season with the Owls, Nuhu recorded nine shutouts — third most in league history — with a 69% save rate. 

“I am so proud of Rashid,” coach Jay Mims said in a press release. “It was not the ending we all wanted, but that does not take away the incredible run our team had this season. Rashid was a big part, leading the way again for our club."

