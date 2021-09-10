 Skip to main content
Union Omaha's return to Werner Park includes Community Heroes Night and hurricane relief
SOCCER

Union Omaha's return to Werner Park includes Community Heroes Night and hurricane relief

Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa are joined by Union Omaha head coach Jay Mims for a conversation on year one for the Owls, his journey coming back to Omaha and embracing diversity in soccer and life.  Jon and Dirk also look at how the college basketball season will try to exist amid the uncertainty of the pandemic.

Union Omaha's only appearance at Werner Park this month will be an eventful affair Saturday night.

The action on the pitch features the second-place Owls (9-2-7) against Toronto FC II (6-7-7). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN Plus.

But the club is also conducting its Community Heroes Night and will recognize local emergency responders and healthcare professionals.

In addition, Union Omaha and the Omaha Storm Chasers are accepting essential-item donations for victims of Hurricane Ida. The first dropoff window of several over the next week is taking place from 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday at Werner Park.

The Owls last played at home Aug. 28 when they earned a 1-1 draw against North Texas SC. After Saturday's game, their only other home match this month (Sept. 25 against FC Tucson) will be played at Creighton's Morrison Stadium.

In other Union Omaha news, the club announced this week that forward Elma N'For has been indefinitely suspended for conduct detrimental to the team. N'For made comments on his social media platforms that did not align with "already-established club values." N'For has played in 15 matches this year.

jon.nyatawa@owh.com, 402-473-9585, twitter.com/JonNyatawa

