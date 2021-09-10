Union Omaha's return to Werner Park includes Community Heroes Night and hurricane relief

Union Omaha's only appearance at Werner Park this month will be an eventful affair Saturday night.

The action on the pitch features the second-place Owls (9-2-7) against Toronto FC II (6-7-7). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN Plus.

But the club is also conducting its Community Heroes Night and will recognize local emergency responders and healthcare professionals.

In addition, Union Omaha and the Omaha Storm Chasers are accepting essential-item donations for victims of Hurricane Ida. The first dropoff window of several over the next week is taking place from 4-7:30 p.m. Saturday at Werner Park.

The Owls last played at home Aug. 28 when they earned a 1-1 draw against North Texas SC. After Saturday's game, their only other home match this month (Sept. 25 against FC Tucson) will be played at Creighton's Morrison Stadium.