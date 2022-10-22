Union Omaha's season comes to an end with USL League One playoff loss

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Union Omaha's season came to an end in the USL League One quarterfinal as the Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a 1-0 win Saturday night.
The Owl offense had some near-misses in the first half, and the match went to extra time.
Rafael Mentzingen lined a shot from 20 yards out in the 101st minute to lift the Red Wolves.
Union Omaha, which reached the league final the past two seasons, outshot Chattanooga 15-12.
Omaha ................ 0 0 0 0—0
At Chattanooga .... 0 0 1 0—1
