Union Omaha's season comes to an end with USL League One playoff loss

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Union Omaha's season came to an end in the USL League One quarterfinal as the Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a 1-0 win Saturday night.

The Owl offense had some near-misses in the first half, and the match went to extra time.

Rafael Mentzingen lined a shot from 20 yards out in the 101st minute to lift the Red Wolves.

Union Omaha, which reached the league final the past two seasons, outshot Chattanooga 15-12.

Omaha ................ 0 0 0 0—0

At Chattanooga .... 0 0 1 0—1

Goals: C, Mentzingen.