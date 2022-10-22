 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

Union Omaha's season comes to an end with USL League One playoff loss

  • Updated
  • 0

Here's a look at how Union Omaha won the USL League One championship in the Owls' second season.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Union Omaha's season came to an end in the USL League One quarterfinal as the Chattanooga Red Wolves earned a 1-0 win Saturday night.

The Owl offense had some near-misses in the first half, and the match went to extra time.

Rafael Mentzingen lined a shot from 20 yards out in the 101st minute to lift the Red Wolves.

Union Omaha, which reached the league final the past two seasons, outshot Chattanooga 15-12.

Omaha ................ 0 0 0 0—0

At Chattanooga .... 0 0 1 0—1

Goals: C, Mentzingen.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

