Union Omaha's five-match unbeaten streak ended Saturday with a 2-1 loss to Forward Madison at Werner Park.

Madison (3-1-4) struck first, getting a goal from Aiden Mesias in the 14th minute. The Owls (2-2-5) answered with an unassisted goal from Shaft Brewer in the 21st minute and the match went to halftime tied 1-1.

Madison pulled ahead for good shortly after halftime on a goal from Christian Chaney in the 53rd minute.

It was the first loss since April 15 for the Owls, who posted one win and four draws in that stretch.

Union Omaha will face Charlotte Independence at 4 p.m. Saturday.