UNK women's basketball is undefeated. A big reason? Stingy defense

"You can't get too high or too low in the MIAA because the next one on your schedule is going to be just as tough and just as important," Eighmey said. "It was a good win for us, but it just was another opponent for us to get better and keep moving our program in the right direction."

Elkhorn graduate Brooke Carlson paced the Lopers with 15 points and eight rebounds at UCM. The junior leads the team in scoring, though she's not in double figures — she averages 9.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in 19.4 minutes.

Depth is another Loper strength with 10 players averaging more than 11 minutes per game. Point guard Haley Simental averages 8.8 points and 3.5 assists; Council Bluffs Lewis Central grad Maegan Holt averages 8.1 points; Klaire Kirsch leads the team in rebounding (9.6) and steals (2.0).

"I think our team has bought in and they've embraced that it doesn't matter who gets it done as long as it gets done," Eighmey said.

UNK, atop the MIAA standings, returns home to play Missouri Western on Thursday and Northwest Missouri State on Saturday. The Lopers have only one game postponed due to the pandemic so far, and Eighmey added that she likes how her the team handled the protocols.