UNO All-American Hugo Kametani will now play for Union Omaha

Hugo Kametani was the first NCAA All-American in UNO men's soccer history.

Now he's staying in Omaha to play professionally.

Kametani was one of two new signings announced Friday by Union Omaha, the reigning USL League One champions. Also joining the club is Ryen Jiba from Salt Lake Community College.

Kametani, a forward from Japan, scored 12 goals during his two seasons with the Mavs after transferring from Pima Community College. He made the All-Summit first team and the United Soccer Coaches All-America third team while helping lead UNO to its first NCAA tournament victory.

“It has been so great to follow Hugo’s development over the last year locally in Omaha,” Union Omaha coach Jay Mims said in a press release. “Coach (Bob) Warming and UNO have done such a great job with him and we are so thrilled to continue his progress and help him reach an even higher level. He will fit in so well with our current group.”

Jiba, a South Sudan national from Salt Lake City, joins the Owls as a midfielder. He also played for Park City Red Wolves SC in USL League Two last season.

He was a three-time first-team all-region honoree at Salt Lake CC.

“I first saw Ryen about four years ago and have been tracking him ever since,” Mims said. “He is a dynamic player who can attack and defend. I am excited to put Ryen in a learning environment where he can grow as a player, and I cannot wait to get started coaching him.”

Union Omaha will open the 2022 season on April 9 at Forward Madison, and the home opener is scheduled for April 23 against Central Valley Fuego.

