US Senior Open resumes after almost 3-hour delay

The USGA resume the third round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club about 4:45 p.m. Saturday.
Play was suspended at 1:49 p.m. in advance of the severe thunderstorm that rolled through Omaha.
Jim Furyk leads the tournament at 6-under through 6 holes. Tied for second at 3-under are Greg Kraft and Stephen Ames.
