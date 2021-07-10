 Skip to main content
US Senior Open resumes after almost 3-hour delay
US Senior Open resumes after almost 3-hour delay

071121-owh-golf-LS14

A couple share an umbrella while leaving the third day of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club.

 LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD

Scenes from Friday at the U.S. Senior Open

The USGA  resume the third round of the U.S. Senior Open at Omaha Country Club about 4:45 p.m. Saturday.

Play was suspended at 1:49 p.m. in advance of the severe thunderstorm that rolled through Omaha.

Jim Furyk leads the tournament at 6-under through 6 holes. Tied for second at 3-under are Greg Kraft and Stephen Ames.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

