US Senior Open will start early on Saturday because of weather
GOLF

Scenes from Friday at the U.S. Senior Open

Because of Saturday’s anticipated inclement weather, the third round of the U.S. Senior Open will start at 7:15 a.m. The field at Omaha Country Club will play in threesomes and begin play from both the first and 10th tees.

Television times will be adjusted. The broadcast will air live on Peacock from 8:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and be replayed on the Golf Channel from 3 to 7 p.m.

Should dangerous or inclement conditions warrant any stoppage in play, gate closures or parking changes throughout the day, fans should check ussenioropen.com for further information.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Email stu.pospisil@owh.com

