US Swim Trial notes: Ayla Spitz goes from spectator to swimmer

Though she’s only 20 years old, Ayla Spitz is a veteran of the U.S. Swim Trials hosted in Omaha since 2008.
In ’08, 2012 and 2016 Spitz was a spectator along with twin sister Zoe and younger sister Vivi. It was part of the summers the Spitz sisters spent with their grandmother, Renee Kasner, who lives in Omaha.
This year grandma Renee, along with Vivi and parents Eric and Jane, have been watching Ayla compete during the trials at the CHI Health Center. Jane Kasner Spitz is an Omaha Westside graduate, and she and Eric got married in Omaha.
Ayla Spitz said making the change from spectator to participant is a dream come true. She is competing in five events during the eight-day meet.
“It’s really an incredible opportunity because I have been watching it for so long,” Spitz said. “It’s always been a dream of mine to compete in the trials. Coming to watch them when I was younger, that’s what motivated me.”
Spitz, who will be a junior at California-Berkeley in the fall, had just started swimming in 2008 when she came to Omaha for her annual visit.
When the global pandemic forced postponement of the trials a year ago, Spitz said she was concerned the meet might never take place and her grandma and other family members wouldn’t be able to watch her compete in the biggest meet of her life.
“There was a point last year that I was very worried if the meet would even happen,” Spitz said. “Then, if it did, would there be any spectators. When I found out it was back on, there was a feeling of relief and excitement that she would be able to watch me.”
Spitz said Kasner had been to a few of her club meet and some high school competitions, but never a college meet. Spitz finished fifth at the 2021 NCAA meet in the 500-yard freestyle for the Bears.
Abbey Weitzeil, a 2016 Olympian in both the 50 and 100 freestyle races, is one of Spitz’s teammates competing this week. Katie McLaughlin, Isabel Ivey, Rachel Klinker and Isabelle Stadden are the other California Aquatics athletes competing for Olympic berths this week.
Though she has spent more time in Omaha than any of her teammates, when it comes to the Trials, Spitz is the one asking the questions.
“There are three girls at this meet who were at the 2016 trials and were very successful there,” Spitz said. “It’s definitely been me going to them and asking what it was like. It’s one thing to be in the stands and watch, it’s a totally different thing to competing. I had to look to them for that.”
Spitz would love to come back to Omaha if the Trials are here again in 2024. She will have graduated by then but continuing to swim is definitely possible.
“I have not ruled that out,” Spitz said. “That’s something that’s in the cards. I think it would be pretty cool.”
Spitz also is looking forward to the conclusion of the meet because she and the rest of the family will stay in Omaha for another week. Oh, and for the record; the Spitz family is not related to Mark Spitz, the Olympic swimmer who won seven gold medals at the 1972 Munich Games.
Alaskan makes team
Following a second place finish Tuesday in the finals of the women’s 100-meter breaststroke, it’s now just a matter of days before the first Alaskan will be added to the team to swim at an Olympic Games.
Lydia Jacoby, who swims for the Seward Tsunami Swim Club, finished second to world-record holder Lilly King in the final at the CHI Health Center. The 17-year-old finished in 1:05.28, which is the second-fastest time in the world this year.
King’s semifinal time of 1:04.72 leads the 2021 standings. She set the world record of 1:04.13 in 2017 at the FINA World Championships. Jacoby, who has committed to swim at Texas beginning in 2022, dropped 2.29 seconds from her previous personal best time in the final.
Local ties at Trials
Swimmers with Nebraska connections have been competing this week.
Lincoln Pius X graduate Caroline Theil competed in Tuesday night’s 200-meter individual medley semifinals after finishing 16th in the prelims after entering the meet seeded No. 23. The Texas A&M senior moved up to 15th in the semifinals with a time of 2:15.41.
Two University of Nebraska swimmers also wrapped up their Trials schedules Tuesday. Autumn Haebig finished 57th in the 100 backstroke, 43rd in the 400 freestyle and 44th in the 200 freestyle.
Haebig won the Big Ten 200-yard freestyle championship in 2021. Junior Audrey Coffey finished 24th in the 1,500 freestyle.
Omaha Creighton Prep and North Carolina State graduate Jacob Molacek finished 40th in Wednesday’s prelims of the 100 freestyle. Molacek is scheduled to compete in Saturday’s 50 freestyle prelims.