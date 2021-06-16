US Swim Trial notes: Ayla Spitz goes from spectator to swimmer

“There was a point last year that I was very worried if the meet would even happen,” Spitz said. “Then, if it did, would there be any spectators. When I found out it was back on, there was a feeling of relief and excitement that she would be able to watch me.”

Spitz said Kasner had been to a few of her club meet and some high school competitions, but never a college meet. Spitz finished fifth at the 2021 NCAA meet in the 500-yard freestyle for the Bears.

Abbey Weitzeil, a 2016 Olympian in both the 50 and 100 freestyle races, is one of Spitz’s teammates competing this week. Katie McLaughlin, Isabel Ivey, Rachel Klinker and Isabelle Stadden are the other California Aquatics athletes competing for Olympic berths this week.

Though she has spent more time in Omaha than any of her teammates, when it comes to the Trials, Spitz is the one asking the questions.

“There are three girls at this meet who were at the 2016 trials and were very successful there,” Spitz said. “It’s definitely been me going to them and asking what it was like. It’s one thing to be in the stands and watch, it’s a totally different thing to competing. I had to look to them for that.”