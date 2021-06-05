US Swim Trials notes: Youngest qualifier competes during Wave I prelims

Jayne Wochomurka (nee Tinley) is Wochomurka’s mother. She is a 1973 graduate of Omaha Westside and was a talented club swimmer. High school swimming didn’t begin for girls until the following year, so Jayne Wochomurka, who now lives in The Villages, Florida, exclusively competed for the Omaha Westside Swim Club.

When he was the head coach at Houston before taking the Auburn job in April, Ryan Wochomurka recruited Leehy to join the Cougars program. Leehy is following Wochomurka to his alma mater and will compete as a fifth-year senior with the extra season of eligibility given because of the pandemic.

Leehy, who finished fifth in Friday’s 100 freestyle, now has played three different roles at the Trials, beginning when she was a 13-year-old at the 2012 meet.

“This is my first time actually swimming in the meet,” Leehy said. “In 2012 I was a basket carrier. I was working, I wasn’t in high school yet. I was pretty young. Then the last time it was here (2016) I came and watched every day.

“So it’s cool to be a part of it from an athlete’s standpoint.”

Going for good times

Time trials are events offered during most big swimming competitions to allow swimmers the chance of achieving official times for future meets.