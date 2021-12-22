USHL investigation concludes Omaha Lancers did not violate standards

An independent investigation by the United States Hockey League concluded the Omaha Lancers did not violate standards for taking care of its players, the league announced Wednesday.
The league said in a statement that media reports of problems with the team, which were based on interviews with coaches and other former team officials, were proven to be exaggerated and unsubstantiated by a third-party investigator.
“We are satisfied that this matter has been fully and thoroughly investigated to its fullest extent through a neutral third-party,” USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson said in a release.
Tate Maris, a former Lancers coach who was among those making the initial allegations, said he found the release put out by the league summarizing the findings “disheartening” and “completely one-sided.”
He continued to stand by his allegations. He noted the release termed reports of players being denied post-game meals and equipment “exaggerated,” but it did not say it did not occur.
“I feel like they kind of brushed over 80% of the things that happened,” he said.
The Lancers erupted into turmoil last month as multiple coaches resigned and players voted to boycott three weekend games in protest of management's treatment of the team’s coach, budget constraints and treatment of players that reportedly did not conform to USHL standards.
But the league said that the private investigator hired by the USHL painted a different picture. The league did not provide a copy of the report, but offered these findings:
» Lancer management had a solid basis for the firing of former coach Chadd Cassidy, who joined the team months earlier. It concluded that players had approached Lancer President David DeLuca to ask for a new coach. In the end, Cassidy stepped down, the report said.
» Players indicated in interviews they felt pressured by assistant coach Sean Walsh to boycott three games the weekend of Nov. 18. The report concluded Walsh introduced the players to the idea of not playing.
» Reports that the Lancers did not provide players required meals and equipment, as well as video technology, were “exaggerated,” the report said, and did not violate league standards. It also dispelled a claim that the team attempted to use a volunteer to serve as equipment manager.
» The Lancers were not responsible for a team bus trip from Pittsburgh that appeared to violate federal safety standards.
The report found the Lancers’ bus vendor subcontracted the trip to another carrier and were unaware the company did not have plans to use a second driver, as would be needed for a trip exceeding 10 hours.
The league said an inquiry was made to the bus company, and a complaint was filed.
The investigation formally began Nov. 20 and was conducted by Scott Gray, a member of the USA Hockey SafeSport Taskforce.
The league said Gray interviewed about 20 individuals, including current and former Lancer coaches, staff, players and ownership. He also reviewed copies of emails and text messages provided by interviewees.
