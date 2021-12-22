USHL investigation concludes Omaha Lancers did not violate standards

An independent investigation by the United States Hockey League concluded the Omaha Lancers did not violate standards for taking care of its players, the league announced Wednesday.

The league said in a statement that media reports of problems with the team, which were based on interviews with coaches and other former team officials, were proven to be exaggerated and unsubstantiated by a third-party investigator.

“We are satisfied that this matter has been fully and thoroughly investigated to its fullest extent through a neutral third-party,” USHL President and Commissioner Bill Robertson said in a release.

Tate Maris, a former Lancers coach who was among those making the initial allegations, said he found the release put out by the league summarizing the findings “disheartening” and “completely one-sided.”

He continued to stand by his allegations. He noted the release termed reports of players being denied post-game meals and equipment “exaggerated,” but it did not say it did not occur.

“I feel like they kind of brushed over 80% of the things that happened,” he said.