Vinnie Pasquantino hits 17th homer but Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Lehigh Valley

Storm Chaser slugger Vinnie Pasquantino hit his 17th home run of the season, but Omaha dropped a 4-3 decision to Lehigh Valley on Saturday at Werner Park.

Pasquantino hit his home run in the fourth inning to tie it 1-1. Yairo Munoz's two-run homer in the fifth inning gave Lehigh Valley the lead for good.

Omaha pulled within 4-2 in the seventh as Freddie Fermin's single scored Pasquantino. Omaha's first two batters in the ninth reached on a hit by walk and a walk. Fermin's two-out RBI single made it 4-3, but the tying run was stranded at first.

Veteran pitcher Zack Greinke is expected to make a rehab start for the Chasers when they host Lehigh Valley at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

Greinke has missed two turns in Kansas City's rotation with a right flexor strain. For the Royals this season, Greinke is 0-4 with a 5.05 ERA in 10 starts.