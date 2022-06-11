 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
BASEBALL

Vinnie Pasquantino hits 17th homer but Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Lehigh Valley

  • Updated
  • 0

Storm Chaser slugger Vinnie Pasquantino hit his 17th home run of the season, but Omaha dropped a 4-3 decision to Lehigh Valley on Saturday at Werner Park.

Pasquantino hit his home run in the fourth inning to tie it 1-1. Yairo Munoz's two-run homer in the fifth inning gave Lehigh Valley the lead for good.

Omaha pulled within 4-2 in the seventh as Freddie Fermin's single scored Pasquantino. Omaha's first two batters in the ninth reached on a hit by walk and a walk. Fermin's two-out RBI single made it 4-3, but the tying run was stranded at first.

Veteran pitcher Zack Greinke is expected to make a rehab start for the Chasers when they host Lehigh Valley at 5:05 p.m. Sunday.

Greinke has missed two turns in Kansas City's rotation with a right flexor strain. For the Royals this season, Greinke is 0-4 with a 5.05 ERA in 10 starts.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Lewis Hamilton named honorary citizen of Brazil

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert