BASEBALL

Vinnie Pasquantino homers but Omaha Storm Chasers fall to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vinnie Pasquantino doubled, homered and drove in three runs, but that was all the offense the Storm Chasers managed in a 6-3 loss to Memphis on Thursday.

The Omaha first baseman stayed hot as in the past six games he's 8 of 17 with 11 RBIs. The homer in the fifth inning was his first as a Chaser.

Memphis got four RBIs from Cory Spangenberg as he drove in runs in the second, fourth and sixth innings.

Omaha starter Jackson Kowar allowed five earned runs in 5.2 innings as he took the loss.

Omaha and Memphis continue their series at 7:05 p.m. Friday.

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

Emmanuel Rivera gave the Storm Chasers an early lead with a home run Tuesday night. But after his solo shot, Omaha managed just two more hits the rest of the way in a loss to the Memphis Redbirds.

