Wahoo Neumann grad Reid Jurgensmeier hoping to win another NAIA title with Morningside

Before last season was over, Reid Jurgensmeier knew he'd be back for a second senior year.
The NAIA was granting an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, so Jurgensmeier and about 10 of his Morningside teammates took advantage of the opportunity.
"It was almost a joint decision by all of us in the senior class to come back and give it another go," the Wahoo Neumann graduate said. "It was good to know I had that extra year after how things ended in the spring."
The 6-foot-3 receiver caught touchdown passes when Morningside won NAIA championships in 2018 and 2019, but last season, the Mustangs lost 44-41 in the semifinal when rival Northwestern scored with 16 seconds left.
Last season, the GPAC played regular-season games in fall but the playoffs took place in spring. Northwestern's win over Morningside, which snapped a 39-game winning streak, came May 1.
"It was just an unusual time," Jurgensmeier said of playing in the spring. "That was usually a time we would be getting our bodies ready for the next season, but you throw the playoffs in there, it kind of messes everything up."
Last Saturday was the rematch between Morningside and Northwestern, another team that returned a number of super seniors. Again, the game lived up to its billing as the third-ranked Mustangs outscored No. 2 Northwestern 55-49 to clinch the GPAC title.
Jurgensmeier finished with 10 catches for 188 yards and three touchdowns. His final one came early in the fourth quarter to put Morningside up 41-33 and the teams traded scores after that.
"Whenever we go to play to Northwestern, we know it's going to be a fun game, a shootout. That one definitely is circled on our calendar every year," Jurgensmeier said. "That was just an awesome game to be a part of, one we'll remember for a long time."
Heading into Saturday's 1 p.m. regular-season finale at 4-6 Dakota Wesleyan, Jurgensmeier needs 16 receiving yards for a third straight 1,000-yard season. For his career, he has 279 catches for 4,838 yards and 65 TDs.
The last three years he's been catching passes from Bellevue West graduate Joe Dolincheck, who for his career has completed 68.7% of his passes for 11,225 yards and 114 touchdowns.
"It's been a fun ride with Joe back there at quarterback," Jurgensmeier said. "He's been a great quarterback for us and we have a great connection going on right now."
Morningside moved up to No. 2 in this week's NAIA poll and soon will prepare for the playoffs, which begin Nov. 20. And that could mean another matchup with Northwestern.
"We're very familiar with them and they're very familiar with us. That makes it a battle out there, makes it fun to be out there," Jurgensmeier said.
In other games Saturday:
Northeastern State (2-8) at UNK (8-2), noon: Plenty on the line for the Lopers as they're seventh in the D-II regional rankings, looking for the playoffs for the first time since 2011. TJ Davis has 992 yards rushing, 1,901 yards passing and has accounted for 33 UNK TDs. Northeastern has lost six straight and allows 45.6 points per game.
Wayne State (6-4) at Moorhead State (5-5), noon: Wayne has lost two straight, but a win would give the Wildcats their first seven-win season since 2011. Nick Bohn has rushed for 461 yards and thrown for 1,745 for Wayne, while Taurean Grady and Trystyn Ducker have combined for 92 catches and 1,400 yards receiving.
Concordia (6-3) at Hastings (2-7), 1: Concordia seeks its sixth straight win behind a stout defense. During its win streak, the Bulldogs are allowing 8.8 points and 256.2 yards per game. Lane Napier is second in the NAIA in tackles, averaging 13.4 a game. Tyree Nesmith has led Hastings' offense with 831 yards rushing and six TDs.
Mount Marty (0-9) at Midland (5-5), 1: Midland's Jake Ashby is coming off a huge game as he threw for 311 yards, ran for 87 and accounted for four TDs in a win over Hastings. Kenneth Carr III has been Midland's main receiving threat with 42 catches for 718 yards and seven TDs.
Northwestern (9-1) at Briar Cliff (3-7), 1: Northwestern dropped from second to fourth in the NAIA poll after the loss to Morningside. Tyson Kooima threw for 498 yards and five TDs last week.
Peru State (7-3) at Culver-Stockton (7-3), 1: Peru, winners of five of its last six, has thrived defensively in Casey Creehan's first full season as coach as the Bobcats are second in the NAIA in yards allowed (221.7). Culver-Stockton's offense averages 436.8 yards a game.
Coe (7-2) at Nebraska Wesleyan (4-5), 1: Coe has won four straight and features Alphonso Soko, who has rushed for 978 yards and 14 TDs. Carter Terry has thrown for 2,158 yards and 21 TDs in his first season as Wesleyan's QB, while Kevin Tims has 60 catches for 800 yards.
Emporia State (6-4) at Northwest Missouri (8-1), 1:30: A win will give the Bearcats the outright MIAA title and secure their playoff spot - they're fourth in this week's regional rankings. Emporia has won three straight, and all four of its losses have been one-score decisions.
Chadron State (5-5) at Black Hills State (4-6), 2: A win in the season finale would move Chadron above .500 for the only time this season. Dalton Holst will finish his career as Chadron's career passing and total offense leader. He needs one TD pass to tie Jonn McLain for most career TD passes.
gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH