Wahoo Neumann grad Reid Jurgensmeier hoping to win another NAIA title with Morningside

Jurgensmeier finished with 10 catches for 188 yards and three touchdowns. His final one came early in the fourth quarter to put Morningside up 41-33 and the teams traded scores after that.

"Whenever we go to play to Northwestern, we know it's going to be a fun game, a shootout. That one definitely is circled on our calendar every year," Jurgensmeier said. "That was just an awesome game to be a part of, one we'll remember for a long time."

Heading into Saturday's 1 p.m. regular-season finale at 4-6 Dakota Wesleyan, Jurgensmeier needs 16 receiving yards for a third straight 1,000-yard season. For his career, he has 279 catches for 4,838 yards and 65 TDs.

The last three years he's been catching passes from Bellevue West graduate Joe Dolincheck, who for his career has completed 68.7% of his passes for 11,225 yards and 114 touchdowns.

"It's been a fun ride with Joe back there at quarterback," Jurgensmeier said. "He's been a great quarterback for us and we have a great connection going on right now."

Morningside moved up to No. 2 in this week's NAIA poll and soon will prepare for the playoffs, which begin Nov. 20. And that could mean another matchup with Northwestern.