Waterloo angler Kristine Fischer is first woman to win national championship in any series

Pro Kristine Fischer is still getting used to the fact that she’s claimed the top prize at the Hobie Bass Open Series Tournament of Champions.
The Waterloo kayak angler is the first woman to win a national championship in any series. She’s been invited to fish on the U.S. team at the Hobie world championships.
It’s been crazy ever since she was handed the $35,000 check for first prize, she says. The 33-year-old also earned another $3,000 for finishing second in the overall Hobie standings for the season after going into the event in 13th place.
“I’ve done 15 to 20 interviews,” she said. “It’s all over the internet and the fishing industry. To be honest, I’m very overwhelmed right now.”
Fischer earned first place by pulling 240½ inches of bass from Lake Eufaula, Alabama, during the three-day event. Consistency was the key, she said, along with running her pattern, covering a lot of water and fishing new water.
Although she’s won several national tournaments, she said this is a much bigger stage.
Only the top 50 anglers from the Hobie Bass Open Series were eligible for the event, and she was one of only two women.
“It means a lot for the sport of fishing in general to see a woman win this tournament,” she said. “It tells so many female anglers out there they can do this in a field of talented men.”
Fischer said she’s thinking about buying a bass boat with some of her winnings. But more important than that it adds another accolade to her three-year pro résumé.
“I have had a lot of doors open for me,” she said.
Fischer said she’s earned about $50,000 fishing in tournaments but much more from endorsements.
It gives her the freedom to do what she wants with her life, which has always been her goal.
“Every single day I get to do exactly what I want,” she said. “I wanted to be the boss of my own life. I wanted to make my own rules. To be able to go out and fish for a living is a dream come true for me.”
Fischer won’t be taking time off from the water.
She plans to do some muskie and southern bass fishing along with a little duck hunting before competition starts up again in mid-January in Florida.
“I love to fish. I always have loved to fish,” she said. “I love the freedom. I love being outdoors.”
