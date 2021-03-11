Wayne State men, UNK women snap long NCAA Division II basketball tournament droughts

There was nothing but broad smiles from UNK's players as they posed for a celebratory photo minutes after winning the MIAA women's basketball tournament title last Sunday.
That win guaranteed the Lopers would end a long drought — they're heading to the NCAA Division II tournament for the first time since 2009.
"It was really good for our girls, for our team," said UNK sixth-year coach Carrie Eighmey, whose team is the second seed at this weekend's Central Regional in Warrensburg, Missouri. "It's something they've been working toward for a long time."
Wayne State's men's team broke an even longer drought. The Wildcats, the fourth seed for the Central Regional in Aberdeen, South Dakota, are in the D-II tournament for the first time since 2000 when Greg McDermott was their coach.
This wasn't supposed to be the year to end that drought. The Wildcats went 10-22 last season, and nine of the 15 players on this year's roster are freshmen. Wayne starts three juniors and two freshmen — 2020 Omaha South graduate Jay Saunders has started every game.
"That's generally not a great formula to be successful, unless you're Kentucky or Duke," Wayne coach Jeff Kaminsky said. "But I think two things were important. All our returning guys get better. ... And the new guys added a talent level that has blended well with our returning guys.
"This is a team that cares about winning and each other. We've had very few issues with team chemistry this year."
Wayne opens regional play against Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday at 6 p.m. Those teams were supposed to meet in the semifinals of their conference tournament two weeks ago, but that game was cancelled because a Wayne State staff member tested positive for COVID.
So Moorhead moved into the tourney final while Wayne, which won the South Division of the NSIC after being picked to finish last in the preseason poll, saw its season temporarily halted although none of the players had COVID.
"It was tough news for our guys because we felt we had a legitimate shot to compete for a conference title," Kaminsky said.
That made the Wildcats' selection into this weekend's regional a bit more sweeter.
"To be able to continue to play is a great feeling. We certainly didn't want the season to end for this group that way," Kaminsky said.
Junior forward Jordan Janssen leads Wayne in scoring (16.1), rebounding (10.1) and assists (3.3). The forward from Lincoln East has 10 double-double in 16 games.
The UNK women, meanwhile, rely on depth, a balanced offense and a stingy defense. Elisa Backes leads the team in scoring at 13.5 points while coming off the bench, while Elkhorn graduate Brooke Carlson (10.0 ppg, 5.8 rpg) is the only other Loper averaging double figures.
"That's been one of our strengths all year," Eighmey said of UNK's balance. "It's a lot harder to key on just one or two of our players. There's a lot of them that have the ability to score on that day."
UNK is sixth in Division II in scoring defense, giving up 52.2 points a game. The Lopers allowed 50, 40 and 51 points in their three MIAA tournament wins. In the final against Fort Hays State, the Lopers leaned on their defense after jumping to a 13-1 lead. Carlson had 18 points and seven rebounds in the win and was named the tourney MVP.
Hays had handed UNK (22-3) two of its three regular-season losses. Hays still earned the top seed in the Central Regional, while the Lopers moved up to the second seed.
As a second seed, UNK has a first-round bye. The Lopers will play the winner of Friday's Minnesota Duluth-Emporia State game on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. A fourth meeting in the past six weeks against Hays could loom in Monday's final.
