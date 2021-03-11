Wayne State men, UNK women snap long NCAA Division II basketball tournament droughts

"This is a team that cares about winning and each other. We've had very few issues with team chemistry this year."

Wayne opens regional play against Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday at 6 p.m. Those teams were supposed to meet in the semifinals of their conference tournament two weeks ago, but that game was cancelled because a Wayne State staff member tested positive for COVID.

So Moorhead moved into the tourney final while Wayne, which won the South Division of the NSIC after being picked to finish last in the preseason poll, saw its season temporarily halted although none of the players had COVID.

"It was tough news for our guys because we felt we had a legitimate shot to compete for a conference title," Kaminsky said.

That made the Wildcats' selection into this weekend's regional a bit more sweeter.

"To be able to continue to play is a great feeling. We certainly didn't want the season to end for this group that way," Kaminsky said.

Junior forward Jordan Janssen leads Wayne in scoring (16.1), rebounding (10.1) and assists (3.3). The forward from Lincoln East has 10 double-double in 16 games.​