Wayne State's Jordan Janssen captains the All-Midlands men's team

It’s nearly a guarantee that Jordan Janssen will score in double figures when he steps onto the court. There’s a good chance he’ll finish with a double-double, too.
This season, the junior forward also led Wayne State to a turnaround finish.
A young Wildcat team was picked in the preseason to finish last in its division, but instead it won it and qualified for the NCAA Division II playoffs for the first time in 21 years.
Janssen averaged 16.0 points and 9.8 rebounds, winning the NSIC South Division player of the year honors.
The Lincoln East graduate finished with 10 double-doubles in 18 games in a pandemic-shortened season that didn’t begin until January for Wayne State.
Going back to his freshman year, Janssen has scored in double figures in 55 of his past 57 games. He also had 17 double-doubles as a sophomore.
For leading his team in scoring, rebounding and assists, Janssen is the captain of the All-Midlands team. Wayne has two others on the team — Nate Mohr hit a team-best 40 3s while shooting 43% from behind the arc and freshman Alec Millender was also an efficient scorer.
NAIA
Concordia, which made the NAIA tournament in 2020, had another strong year. The Bulldogs went 17-9 and equaled the program record for most conference wins in a season with 14.
Justin Wiersema, the honorary captain, led Concordia in scoring and assists while shooting 55.6% from the field. Gage Smith nearly averaged a double-double. Wiersema and Carter Kent combined to hit 119 3s.
Jemeil King led Bellevue back to the NAIA tournament, leading the Bruins in scoring, assists and steals. Mason Hiemstra and teammate Karson Gansebom combined to average 32 a game for Hastings.
Henry Tanksley scored in double figures in all but two games for Peru State.
Junior college
Southeast Community College finished play at the NJCAA Division II tournament Friday, going 1-2 at the event.
The Storm reached that point thanks to a balanced attack where all five starters averaged more than 11 points per game. Honorary captain Kofi Hamilton shot 58.8% from the field and was just behind leading scorer and rebounder Much Biel in both categories.
Omaha Westside graduate Chase Thompson averaged nearly 20 points per game for Western Nebraska.
Teams
NCAA DIVISION II
G — Nate Mohr, Wayne State, 12.7 ppg, 2.3 apg
G — Alec Millender, Wayne State, 10.8 ppg, 2.3 apg
G — Teddy Parham, Chadron State, 14.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg
F — *Jordan Janssen, Wayne State, 16.0 ppg, 9.8 rpg
F — Austin Luger, UNK, 13.8 ppg, 5.7 rpg
Honorable mention: Chadron: Jacob Jefferson. UNK: Darrian Nebeker, Jake Walker. Wayne: Justin Eagins, Jay Saunders.
NAIA/NCAA III
G — Mason Hiemstra, Hastings, 15.8 ppg, 5.9 rpg
G — Jemeil King, Bellevue, 14.2 ppg, 3.3 apg
G — *Justin Wiersema, Concordia, 16.4 ppg, 5.0 rpg
F — Gage Smith, Concordia, 13.9 ppg, 9.2 rpg
F — Henry Tanksley, Peru State, 17.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg
Honorable mention: Bellevue: Lewis Hayes. Concordia: Carter Kent. Doane: Jaxon Harre, Anthony Laravie. Hastings: Karson Gansebom, Deshawn Walker. Midland: Laurence Merritt, Jake Rueschhoff, Bo Sandquist. Nebraska Wesleyan: Connor Riekenberg. Peru State: Tyrece Griggs, Skyler Wilson. York: Keyaun Hoskin, Eric Lenear.
JUNIOR COLLEGE
G — *Kofi Hamilton, Southeast, 15.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg
G — Damien Perry, McCook, 13.9 ppg, 3.9 apg
G — German Plotnikov, North Platte, 21.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg
F — Much Biel, Southeast, 15.7 ppg, 8.4 rpg
F — Chase Thompson, Western Nebraska, 19.3 ppg, 5.1 rpg
Honorable mention: Central: Dwight Glover, Caleb Muia. McCook: Cortland Blake, Julian Lual, Rahkiem Petterson. Northeast: Michael Anderson. North Platte: Jevarrick Butler. Southeast: Wil McCoy, Michael Wardy. Western Nebraska: Them Koang, Issad Solano.
* — denotes team captain
