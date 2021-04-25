Wayne State's Jordan Janssen captains the All-Midlands men's team

It’s nearly a guarantee that Jordan Janssen will score in double figures when he steps onto the court. There’s a good chance he’ll finish with a double-double, too.

This season, the junior forward also led Wayne State to a turnaround finish.

A young Wildcat team was picked in the preseason to finish last in its division, but instead it won it and qualified for the NCAA Division II playoffs for the first time in 21 years.

Janssen averaged 16.0 points and 9.8 rebounds, winning the NSIC South Division player of the year honors.

The Lincoln East graduate finished with 10 double-doubles in 18 games in a pandemic-shortened season that didn’t begin until January for Wayne State.

Going back to his freshman year, Janssen has scored in double figures in 55 of his past 57 games. He also had 17 double-doubles as a sophomore.

For leading his team in scoring, rebounding and assists, Janssen is the captain of the All-Midlands team. Wayne has two others on the team — Nate Mohr hit a team-best 40 3s while shooting 43% from behind the arc and freshman Alec Millender was also an efficient scorer.

NAIA