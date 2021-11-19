'We found our stride': Union Omaha is ready to take on Greenville for USL League One title

Following a COVID-shortened season in which his inaugural club reached the USL League One final, coach Jay Mims still identified an area in which Union Omaha needed to improve.
The Owls had been strong defensively and in creating opportunities.
They just weren’t quite as good at finishing them.
“We knew it wasn't from a lack of creating chances or lack of our style of how I wanted to play,” Mims said. “It was a personnel thing.”
So the Owls brought in forward Greg Hurst. The result was a squad that led the league in goals and was second in shots despite missing 2020 leading scorer Evan Conway to injuries for much of the season.
Hurst scored 13 times, good for third in the league, and Conway had 12 despite playing in only 17 matches.
Added to the league’s top defense — Union Omaha (14-5-9) has conceded only 23 goals — that potent offensive attack has the Owls back in the league final, where they will host Greenville Triumph SC at Werner Park on Saturday at 4 p.m.
After they were unable to compete in last year’s final — the match was canceled after multiple positive COVID tests in the Union Omaha organization and the championship was awarded to Greenville — the Owls finished atop the league table in 2021, earning the opportunity to host the final.
Union Omaha has led the league in attendance, with a season-high 3,607 fans braving a windy, chilly afternoon in the semifinal.
“They've been behind us the whole time,” Union Omaha defender Ferrety Sousa said. “They've been unbelievable in this cold weather. They've been out and they've been supportive, and I know it will be a great atmosphere here tomorrow.”
Union Omaha’s full offensive barrage was on display in a semifinal rout of FC Tucson. The Owls outshot Tucson 28-8 with a 16-3 edge in shots on target as they rolled to a 6-1 win.
“He's one of those guys you can’t keep your eyes off,” Mims said. “His movement is excellent in the box, and people don't realize how big he is until you get up next to him.”
Greenville, playing in its third straight final, has also locked in defensively, having last conceded a goal on Sept. 25. The squad has shut out six consecutive opponents, including a 1-0 win over Union Omaha on Oct. 9.
Greenville is also unbeaten in 10 straight matches.
“I think we're a very different team from then ‘til now,” Sousa said. “We found our stride, and I think we've peaked at the right moment and it will show tomorrow night.”