'We found our stride': Union Omaha is ready to take on Greenville for USL League One title

Following a COVID-shortened season in which his inaugural club reached the USL League One final, coach Jay Mims still identified an area in which Union Omaha needed to improve.

The Owls had been strong defensively and in creating opportunities.

They just weren’t quite as good at finishing them.

“We knew it wasn't from a lack of creating chances or lack of our style of how I wanted to play,” Mims said. “It was a personnel thing.”

So the Owls brought in forward Greg Hurst. The result was a squad that led the league in goals and was second in shots despite missing 2020 leading scorer Evan Conway to injuries for much of the season.

Hurst scored 13 times, good for third in the league, and Conway had 12 despite playing in only 17 matches.

Added to the league’s top defense — Union Omaha (14-5-9) has conceded only 23 goals — that potent offensive attack has the Owls back in the league final, where they will host Greenville Triumph SC at Werner Park on Saturday at 4 p.m.