'We’re shaping up as a team': Olivia Smoliga will make her second trip to the Olympics

Primarily known for her backstroke prowess, Olivia Smoliga has been working hard to make a name for herself as a sprint freestyler.
Consider that goal achieved as of Friday night when Smoliga finished third in the final of the women’s 100-meter freestyle at the United States Olympic Swimming Trials.
The top four finishers in that event qualified for the U.S. team traveling to Tokyo next month as members of the 400 freestyle relay. Abbey Weitzeil successfully defended her 2016 trials by winning in 53.53. Erika Brown edged Smoliga for second by 0.04 seconds, 53.59 to 53.63.
“It’s incredible for me to be here my third time, making my second team,” Smoliga told the CHI Health Center crowd after the medal ceremony. “I’m really excited. We’re shaping up as a team, building and we’re ready.”
Half-a-lifetime ago — that’s 13 years for the 26-year-old Chicago-area native — Smoliga was a wide-eyed super fan making her first trip to Omaha for the 2008 trials.
She officially got herself hooked on swimming four years before that first trials trip watching the 2004 Athens Games from her home in Glenview, Ill.
“I remember watching Natalie Coughlin on TV and I was standing right behind my couch,” Smoliga said. “I was just in awe of all the Olympians that were on TV. It was so crazy. I think that memory (stayed) with me and kind of started my dream. Ever since then I wanted to be an Olympian.”
Smoliga was behind the couch because of the nervous energy she was feeling for the swimmers who had captured her fancy. She said feeling that energy rush is when she began to home in on her Olympic dream.
Her focus on making those dreams become reality intensified when she attended the 2008 trials, the first of four trips Smoliga has made to Omaha. That was the year she was the 13-year-old spectator who was in search of souvenirs.
Katie Hoff was two rows behind Smoliga in the stands, so she turned around and asked Hoff for her autograph. That was the year Hoff, who also was a 2004 Olympian, won five trials events. That was the same number as Michael Phelps, who went on to win eight gold medals at the Beijing Games.
“It was super cool and now I know Katie Hoff is a peer,” Smoliga said. “So it’s really cool to have that come full circle.”
Smoliga also recalled attending a swim camp at Northwestern where Amanda Weir was speaking. Little did she know that in 2016 they would be teammates on the United States Olympic swimming team.
Smoliga competed in her first trials in Omaha in 2012 and finished fourth in the 100 backstroke. The three swimmers who got to the wall before she did — Missy Franklin, Rachel Bootsma, and Coughlin, the first Olympian to make her watch TV from behind her couch.
Then came 2016, the trials where the Georgia Bulldog became a United States Olympian.
“When I was actually in it in 2016, it was such a blur,” Smoliga said. “You remember making it, but then everything else is like tunnel vision. We were in a zone. The stress is immense, the pressure is there as well.
“Of course you try to have a good time and soak in the experience, but you want to make the Olympic team.”
Smoliga said it was tough to wind down in 2016 in the hours after her victory in the 100 backstroke.
“I remember I didn’t sleep the night I made the American team,” Smoliga said. “I had to swim the 100 free the next day. It went well, actually. I made it to semifinals, but I didn’t make it to the final.”
Smoliga joined the galaxy of Olympic gold medalists as a member of the U.S. 400 medley relay team. She also finished sixth in the finals of the 100 backstroke.
Earlier this week Smoliga just missed a second Olympic berth in the 100 backstroke when she finished third to Regan Smith and Rhyan White in the championship final. She won the 2016 trials in 59.02, a time that was 0.30 seconds slower than what she touched in to get third on Tuesday.
Since 2016 Smoliga has continued to work on her freestyle stroke, and the benefits of that focus paid off Friday. Following a Pro Swim Series meet in Des Moines just before pandemic restrictions were put in place, Smoliga talked about her focus specifically on the 100 free.
“I’m really trying to cut time in the 100 free,” Smoliga said. “It’s one of my bigger goals going into trials. I was pleased with just how I raced, how I kind of looked at the field and was able to just fight.”
Continuing to train in Georgia — she has become a big fan of the weather in Georgia compared to Chicago — has helped Smoliga stay focused with like-minded teammates and training partners.
“Everything that I’m doing I’m certain that it’s going to work in my favor, work in my teammates favor,” Smoliga said. “We have a great post-graduate group, there’s about 12 of us. It’s nice because you have that same mindset, that goal to come into practice every morning, every afternoon, wanting to just work hard.”
Smoliga can picture a long career in the sport she has grown to love. Competing for a roster spot on the 2024 U.S. team certainly is in her plans. She keeps things fresh by hitting the reset button at the start of every new season.
“It’s just a learning experience,” Smoliga said. “Every year that I start fresh, every new season, I’m so thankful that I try to be inspired to be my best. My swimming career started at 10, but it still feels like I’m just getting started.”
Another way that Smoliga continues to keep things exciting is preparing a new list of dreams to chase.
“The goals change because you see more potential in yourself, at least I do,” Smoliga said. “It changes because you also just put everything into perspective, too. I’m trying to make my second Olympic team, so it’s a little different than trying to make your first one.
“I love swimming, I love being in the water. As long as I’m healthy and my body lets me, I plan on swimming for as long as I can. It’s all I know right now, I guess.”