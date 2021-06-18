'We’re shaping up as a team': Olivia Smoliga will make her second trip to the Olympics

Then came 2016, the trials where the Georgia Bulldog became a United States Olympian.

“When I was actually in it in 2016, it was such a blur,” Smoliga said. “You remember making it, but then everything else is like tunnel vision. We were in a zone. The stress is immense, the pressure is there as well.

“Of course you try to have a good time and soak in the experience, but you want to make the Olympic team.”

Smoliga said it was tough to wind down in 2016 in the hours after her victory in the 100 backstroke.

“I remember I didn’t sleep the night I made the American team,” Smoliga said. “I had to swim the 100 free the next day. It went well, actually. I made it to semifinals, but I didn’t make it to the final.”

Smoliga joined the galaxy of Olympic gold medalists as a member of the U.S. 400 medley relay team. She also finished sixth in the finals of the 100 backstroke.

Earlier this week Smoliga just missed a second Olympic berth in the 100 backstroke when she finished third to Regan Smith and Rhyan White in the championship final. She won the 2016 trials in 59.02, a time that was 0.30 seconds slower than what she touched in to get third on Tuesday.