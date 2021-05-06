 Skip to main content
'We’re very ready to go': Horsemen's Park to hold live racing after missing last season
HORSE RACING

'We’re very ready to go': Horsemen's Park to hold live racing after missing last season

Kenny Onatolu joins Dirk Chatelain and Jon Nyatawa for a wide ranging discussion on this episode of Go Big Omaha.

After missing out on last season, they’ll be off and running again Friday night at Horsemen’s Park.

The Omaha track located at 63rd & Q will begin its 10-day thoroughbred meet with a five-race card that begins at 6:15 p.m. Horsemen’s Park, like most of the other Nebraska tracks, did not race in 2020 because of the pandemic.

“We’re very ready to go,” said Bob Moser, president of the Omaha Exposition and Racing (OER) board. “The pandemic was tough on everyone and it was sure tough on the Nebraska horsemen.”

There will be subtle differences when fans return Friday. The most noticeable will be a return to free admission following a four-year run when $5 was charged to enter the facility.

“We want to thank everyone for sticking with us after last year,” Moser said.

General manager Mike Newlin is no longer in charge and Moser’s board is in the process of hiring a new GM for Horsemen’s Park and the Lincoln Racecourse. Both tracks are operated by OER.

With COVID-19 regulations in place, fans also will be asked to wear a mask if they’re not eating or drinking.

The highlight of Friday’s card will be the $20,000 Skunktail Stakes. The six-furlong event will be the opening race on the card.

Moser said horsemen continue to make their way to Omaha following the end of the Fonner meet in Grand Island. He added that horses also are coming from other states, including Colorado and Wyoming.

“Fans are going to see some new trainers in here,” he said. “Stetson Mitchell has been the leading trainer in Colorado the past two years.”

Many of the regular riders will be back. That list includes Jake Olesiak, Chris Fackler, Mike Luark, Jason Eads, Zack Ziegler, Scott Bethke, Dakota Wood and Nathan Haar.

Returning trainers include Nebraska Hall of Famer David Anderson, Marissa Black, Mark Hibdon and Salvador Arceo.

Horsemen’s Park will hold live racing over the next five weekends. Friday’s five-race cards will be followed by Saturday’s seven-race cards that begin at 2 p.m.

Moser said there will be promotions that will be announced later in the meet. Because of COVID-19 concerns, there will be no post-race bands this year.

“We’re ready to bring the show back to Omaha,” he said. “Hopefully the fans will come back out and see us.”

NOTES: There are at least seven horses in four of the five races Friday and one race with a nine-horse field … Gary Schaaf returns as track announcer … Saturday’s feature will be the Fantango Lady Stakes, to be run as the first race on the card … Two of the seven races Saturday will have nine-horse fields and two races will have the 10-horse maximum … The construction of a new casino adjacent to the racetrack is expected to begin shortly after the live meet ends in early June … Horsemen’s Park drew a record 66,000 fans in 2019.

Pat’s Picks

First race: Kamikaze Judge, BT’s Bad Boy, Little Bitothunder

Second race: Double One Shot, Uncle Tap, Tap a Miracle

Third race: Hobbs Hope, She’s So Bossy, Miss Photo

Fourth race: Kat Dude, Aleutian Harbour, Smarty Grimes

Fifth race: Butyoucalledme, Donnas Final Word, Muwaan Mat

Best bet: Kamikaze Judge in the first.

Today’s Flyer: River Deputy in the third.

Selections by World-Herald staff writer Mike Patterson.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald.

