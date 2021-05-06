'We’re very ready to go': Horsemen's Park to hold live racing after missing last season

Moser said horsemen continue to make their way to Omaha following the end of the Fonner meet in Grand Island. He added that horses also are coming from other states, including Colorado and Wyoming.

“Fans are going to see some new trainers in here,” he said. “Stetson Mitchell has been the leading trainer in Colorado the past two years.”

Many of the regular riders will be back. That list includes Jake Olesiak, Chris Fackler, Mike Luark, Jason Eads, Zack Ziegler, Scott Bethke, Dakota Wood and Nathan Haar.

Returning trainers include Nebraska Hall of Famer David Anderson, Marissa Black, Mark Hibdon and Salvador Arceo.

Horsemen’s Park will hold live racing over the next five weekends. Friday’s five-race cards will be followed by Saturday’s seven-race cards that begin at 2 p.m.

Moser said there will be promotions that will be announced later in the meet. Because of COVID-19 concerns, there will be no post-race bands this year.

“We’re ready to bring the show back to Omaha,” he said. “Hopefully the fans will come back out and see us.”