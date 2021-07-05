Westside grad, former Husker Jake Meyers is making major strides in the minors

Jake Meyers celebrated his 25th birthday June 18 by hitting a pair of home runs.

Turns out he was just warming up.

Meyers hit three more two days later, all no-doubters in a 24-15 win for his Sugar Land Skeeters.

“I’d never done it,” Meyers said about the three homers in a game. “I’ve had two but not three.”

Meyers has become a more potent power source during his first season in Triple-A for the Houston Astros’ affiliate. The Omaha Westside graduate and former Husker All-American already has a career-high 14 homers, including eight in the last 11 games in June.

Entering Sunday, Meyers was fourth in Triple-A West in home runs, first in hits (62), fifth in batting average (.332), eighth in slugging percentage (.610), and 10th in runs (33).

He had a 13-game hitting streak that ended Saturday — he went 28 of 56 during that hit streak. Meyers also started the season by hitting safely in the first 14 games.

“I think that definitely helped me settle in (to Triple-A),” Meyers said. “My goal was just to help the team, and it turned into a little streak. But it definitely got me into a rhythm.”

Meyers has always hit for a high average.