Westside grad, former Husker Jake Meyers is making major strides in the minors

Jake Meyers celebrated his 25th birthday June 18 by hitting a pair of home runs.
Turns out he was just warming up.
Meyers hit three more two days later, all no-doubters in a 24-15 win for his Sugar Land Skeeters.
“I’d never done it,” Meyers said about the three homers in a game. “I’ve had two but not three.”
Meyers has become a more potent power source during his first season in Triple-A for the Houston Astros’ affiliate. The Omaha Westside graduate and former Husker All-American already has a career-high 14 homers, including eight in the last 11 games in June.
Entering Sunday, Meyers was fourth in Triple-A West in home runs, first in hits (62), fifth in batting average (.332), eighth in slugging percentage (.610), and 10th in runs (33).
He had a 13-game hitting streak that ended Saturday — he went 28 of 56 during that hit streak. Meyers also started the season by hitting safely in the first 14 games.
“I think that definitely helped me settle in (to Triple-A),” Meyers said. “My goal was just to help the team, and it turned into a little streak. But it definitely got me into a rhythm.”
Meyers has always hit for a high average.
He led Westside to back-to-back Class A state titles in 2013 and 2014, hitting at least .440 both years. He then starred as an outfielder and starting pitcher for Nebraska — he batted .307 over three seasons, though he hit three home runs.
He hit a total of 20 homers in his first three minor league seasons. His previous season high was nine in 2019, when he split time between High-A and Double-A.
Then all minor league seasons were canceled in 2020. But Meyers thought his game progressed, and he was invited to the Astros’ alternate site last summer.
“It was a huge deal, and I got a lot out of it,” he said. “We have fantastic coaches who helped me get a lot better; 2020 ended up being a massive year in my baseball career. I ended up hitting really well in spring training before they shut everything down. That got me an invite to the alternate site.
“I think I’ve carried the momentum.”
Meyers, listed at 6 foot, 200 pounds, thinks he’s gotten bigger and stronger since the 2019 season. He said he’s focused on staying strong throughout a long, hot summer.
“I think what’s more important is I’m learning how to keep it on,” Meyers said.
The alternate site and this year’s spring training also showed Meyers what it takes to play at the major league level, and what improvements he needs to make.
He spent time around Alex Bregman, the AL MVP runner-up in 2019, at the alternate site. And he was around more major leaguers at spring training.
“I was able to pick the brains of some of the best players in the league — (Carlos) Correa, (Michael) Brantley,” Meyers said. “I’m happy how I’m progressing, and I’m just looking forward to getting better.”
