Wing checker helps collect 'critical' data for waterfowl harvests

“It’s pretty cool that they just didn’t cancel the Wingbee this year because of COVID-19, but that they did choose to go ahead and ship wings and tail feathers out to various experts across the Central Flyway to work on them in our home states,” Stutheit said.

While some of the work was done at Game and Parks’ wildlife laboratory, other sessions were hosted at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Students in the Waterfowl Ecology and Management class of Dr. Mark Vrtiska, professor of practice in the School of Natural Resources, got to participate.

“I think it’s a pretty special opportunity for college students that are majoring in this field to take part in a survey like this,” Stutheit said. “You just don’t get that opportunity otherwise.”

The students get hands-on experience and much-needed practice identifying ducks.

The information gathered at Wingbees not only breaks down harvest by species, it breaks it down by state and county. Each wing or tail envelope includes information about where the waterfowl was harvested.