Wing checker helps collect 'critical' data for waterfowl harvests

LINCOLN — By quickly studying a duck’s wing, Randy Stutheit plays a role in determining waterfowl regulations and seasons in states throughout the central portion of the country.
But he’s been doing it awhile — 35 years — and that experience means a lot in the Central Flyway, which includes Nebraska, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, South Dakota, North Dakota and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories.
Stutheit, a longtime wildlife biologist with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, is a “wing checker” on behalf of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It’s a small group. In the Central Flyway there are just six. There are another two biologists who check tail feathers from geese.
In the flyway’s waterfowl parts-collection survey, which includes a process called a “Wingbee,” as many as 40 or 50 people crowd into a large room to ID harvested waterfowl. They evaluate duck wings and goose tails in a scientific process of data collection.
Checkers use their expertise to verify the assessments of the less-experienced people working the Wingbee. Enough information is gathered to get a detailed picture of what the waterfowl harvest looked like in states of the flyway during the previous season.
“This is critical data we collect relating to the waterfowl harvest in the Central Flyway,” Stutheit said. “It helps formulate the waterfowl regulations for the next year based on the species composition of the harvest and age and sex structure of that duck harvest. It’s pretty meaningful data.”
The Wingbee typically takes place at the Flint Hills National Wildlife Refuge near Hartford, Kansas, each February. Thanks to COVID-19 and the necessity for social distancing and smaller group sizes, the Wingbee this year was parceled into several sites throughout the flyway, including Lincoln.
When individuals evaluate duck wings, they first determine the sex of the bird, then determine if it was an adult or juvenile. They do this by assessing the shape, color, condition and markings of a duck wing’s feathers. The envelope then is marked with that wing’s sex and age. The empty envelopes get mailed back to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, where a person will scan the bar code to record age and sex.
For geese, species and age are determined; sex of geese can’t be determined from the tail feathers. For goose tail feathers, color, length and shape are evaluated. All goose tail feathers were shipped to checkers in Texas for evaluation this year.
Over several days in late January and early February of this year, Stutheit led Lincoln’s mini-Wingbee. He was joined by a group of wildlife biologists, wildlife technicians, professors and university students. They evaluated 1,685 duck wings of mallards, northern pintails, American wigeon, blue-winged teal and green-winged teal from across the flyway.
As a wing checker, Stutheit kept a watchful eye over everyone else’s work. The data they collected will be used to help formulate waterfowl regulations for 2022.
“It’s pretty cool that they just didn’t cancel the Wingbee this year because of COVID-19, but that they did choose to go ahead and ship wings and tail feathers out to various experts across the Central Flyway to work on them in our home states,” Stutheit said.
While some of the work was done at Game and Parks’ wildlife laboratory, other sessions were hosted at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Students in the Waterfowl Ecology and Management class of Dr. Mark Vrtiska, professor of practice in the School of Natural Resources, got to participate.
“I think it’s a pretty special opportunity for college students that are majoring in this field to take part in a survey like this,” Stutheit said. “You just don’t get that opportunity otherwise.”
The students get hands-on experience and much-needed practice identifying ducks.
The information gathered at Wingbees not only breaks down harvest by species, it breaks it down by state and county. Each wing or tail envelope includes information about where the waterfowl was harvested.
“What this does is break down duck harvest by species composition,” said Vrtiska, a former Game and Parks waterfowl program manager. “For example, if it’s determined that there are a million ducks shot in the Central Flyway, with this Wingbee, you can determine out of that million birds harvested that there’s 500,000 mallards, 200,000 green wings, 100,000 gadwall, etc.
“That data can be useful for looking at trends of where ducks may or may not be harvested. You can break that down by state. In Nebraska, duck harvest will be about 100,000 birds. We know 50,000 of those birds are mallards.”