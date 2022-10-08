 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SOCCER

With draw, Union Omaha secures spot in USL League One playoffs

Here's a look at how Union Omaha won the USL League One championship in the Owls' second season.

Union Omaha earned a draw Saturday night at Werner Park, and with that came a spot in the USL League One playoffs.

Conor Doyle scored for the Owls, who played to a 1-1 tie with Southern Georgia Tormenta FC.

Doyle's goal on a low shot from 25 yards out came in the 24th minute.

Tormenta FC tied it early in the second half, but the draw increased the Owls' point total to 43 with one regular-season game left.

Omaha is tied for third place in the standings. It plays at home next Saturday against Central Valley Fuego FC.

Tormenta FC (11-9-9) ........... 0 1—1

At Omaha (10-6-13) ............. 1 0—1

Goals: TFC, Sterling. UO, Doyle

gene.schinzel@owh.com, 402-444-1038, twitter.com/GeneOWH

