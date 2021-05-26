With first 500 gallons in the pool, its full speed ahead for the US Swim Trials

“It’s really taken a group effort from six different companies; it takes a village.”

When the water began to land in the pool from the east end of the arena, where the starting blocks for all events except the 50-meter freestyle will be located, much of the angst Todd had been harboring about the event taking place began to evaporate.

“To be honest with you, in early 2020, halfway through 2020, we were skeptical,” Todd said. “Once we rescheduled it, knowing the teams we have in place, we knew we could pull it off. I’m just blown away by what they’re able to build and pull off.

“This is only about a week. Imagine what the place will look like come showtime on June 4.”

Once the pools are filled, the next step is getting the water to the correct temperature. The water temperature from the truck and hydrants is 60 degrees.

Meet officials said the competition pool water needs to be precisely 80 degrees, while the warmup pool must be kept at 81 degrees per FINA, the international governing body for aquatics regulations.

“We have to get heat into this pool,” Ireland said. “The water is coming in pretty cold, and the athletes aren’t going to like that at all.”