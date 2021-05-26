With first 500 gallons in the pool, its full speed ahead for the US Swim Trials

Now that the hoses have been turned on, there’s no reversing course on having two swimming meets this June in Omaha.
At precisely 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the first 500 gallons were blasted, like water from a monstrous garden hose, into the newly built competition pool at the CHI Health Center. That initial offering came courtesy of Engine 1 from the Omaha Fire Department’s downtown headquarters station.
Omaha Sports Commission President Josh Todd said the seminal moment means that its full speed ahead for both the Wave I and Wave II meets that make up the United States Olympic Trials for swimming after a nearly one-year postponement because of the global pandemic.
“There’s no turning back now,” Todd said. “This is a momentous day, especially coming off the pandemic. It’s great for Omaha knowing that we’re going to have this event. Over 1,500 athletes will be in town the next couple of weeks. It’s a great feeling.”
This is the fourth time since 2008 that the city of Omaha has hosted the Swim Trials.
Swimmers for the men’s and women’s teams that will represent the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to begin July 23, will be selected from the Wave II event that runs from June 13-20. The Wave I event will be held June 4-7.
Todd and other officials at Tuesday’s ceremony said the pool, when completely filled, will hold 1.1 million gallons of water. It was expected to take between eight and 10 hours to complete the task, which was able to begin sooner than expected.
The pool, built and installed by Myrtha Pools, could begin being filled Tuesday because the project was a day-and-a-half ahead of schedule. The warmup pool located in the convention center is currently under construction and is expected to be filled on Friday because it too is ahead of schedule.
John Ireland, who is overseeing the project for Myrtha as he did for the 2012 and 2016 Trials in Omaha, said experiences from past installations have been a big part of why things are again going so smoothly.
“It’s always great to build upon it,” Ireland said. “2012 was definitely the toughest because it was the fastest it’s ever been done. We did both pools in seven days. This one was a leisurely 12 days. But we definitely took the lessons from past experiences and applied them here.
“We’ve been refining this process for the Omaha Sports Commission every step of the way.”
Construction and installation began once commencement ceremonies for Creighton University were completed in mid-May. Crews for both Myrtha and Dodd Technologies, which is handling the lighting and other presentation elements, have been working long hours since then to get the venue prepared.
“It takes a lot of planning, a lot of engineering and then a lot of muscle,” Ireland said. “We’ve had 80 people here working 18-hour days since we arrived.
“It’s really taken a group effort from six different companies; it takes a village.”
When the water began to land in the pool from the east end of the arena, where the starting blocks for all events except the 50-meter freestyle will be located, much of the angst Todd had been harboring about the event taking place began to evaporate.
“To be honest with you, in early 2020, halfway through 2020, we were skeptical,” Todd said. “Once we rescheduled it, knowing the teams we have in place, we knew we could pull it off. I’m just blown away by what they’re able to build and pull off.
“This is only about a week. Imagine what the place will look like come showtime on June 4.”
Once the pools are filled, the next step is getting the water to the correct temperature. The water temperature from the truck and hydrants is 60 degrees.
Meet officials said the competition pool water needs to be precisely 80 degrees, while the warmup pool must be kept at 81 degrees per FINA, the international governing body for aquatics regulations.
“We have to get heat into this pool,” Ireland said. “The water is coming in pretty cold, and the athletes aren’t going to like that at all.”
Ireland also has been impressed with the quality of the water each time he has overseen the installation of a pool in the Omaha arena.
“Actually, the Omaha water is pretty spectacular,” Ireland said. “So we just have to do a little filtration and then get the pool balanced. Because we want to bring in as (few) chemicals as possible, we’re using dry chlorine feeders.
“This is the first really big swim meet internationally. It’s very exciting for all of us, and it’s going to be a great tune-up for Tokyo.”
Ireland said the competition pool will move to its permanent home in Minneapolis and the warmup pools have been purchased by a public/private partnership for a training facility in Ocala, Florida.
“In Minneapolis it will be a privately funded company that will operate the pool for low-income families,” Ireland said. “So a lot of young kids are going to get to learn to swim in this pool.”
Like Todd and other Omaha Sports Commission officials on hand for the beginning of the fill, Ireland said the work won’t stop until the last swimmer has exited the pool on June 20.
“It’s definitely a relief,” Ireland said. “There are a lot of stressful moments between the beginning of this build and here. It’s a really great milestone to hit. We still have another pool that we’re building over there, and we’ll be filling that one in a couple of days.
“So we can’t let our foot off the gas quite yet.”