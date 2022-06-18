Zack Greinke picks up the win as Omaha Storm Chasers down Iowa

Zack Greinke went seven innings and picked up the win in his second rehab start with the Storm Chasers as Omaha downed Iowa 9-3 Saturday night.

Greinke allowed three runs and six hits while striking out four as he needed just 70 pitches — 51 were strikes — to get through seven innings. In his first rehab start last Sunday, Greinke needed 49 pitches to go five innings.

Offensively, Cam Gallagher hit a three-run home run in the third inning as he finished with four RBIs. Brewer Hicklen drove in two and Roman Quinn scored twice.

Omaha and Iowa will close out their series at 1:08 p.m. Sunday.

